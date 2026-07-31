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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Passes ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With Record $72 Million in Box Office Previews

The all-time global opening weekend record may fall this weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (Credit: Sony)
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A box office record once believed to be unbreakable might fall this weekend, as Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has earned an unbelievable $72 million from Thursday preview screenings, shattering the previous preview record of $60 million set by “Avengers: Endgame” in April 2019.

On that weekend seven years ago, “Endgame” grossed $357 million domestic and $1.2 billion worldwide, capitalizing on 11 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe narratives to achieve a launch that many thought would never happen again. But with this start, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is firmly within striking distance of that record, as the film is also set for a 5-day opening record overseas of at least $850 million.

The fourth “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland has also earned sterling audience scores across the board, including an A on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 91% critics and 98% audience. With this rave reception and a lack of major box office titles in August, “Brand New Day” has everything it needs for a global theatrical run of more than $2 billion.

Combined with the third weekend of Universal’s “The Odyssey,” “Brand New Day” should also set a new record for the highest overall domestic weekend in box office history, which reached $402 million on the launch weekend of “Endgame.” Such a result would push domestic grosses for the year to date past the $6 billion mark, making it all but certain that it will reach $10 billion by year’s end for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (Sony Pictures)
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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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