Spielberg, United Artists and Amazon MGM Nab YouTube Horror Hit ‘The Mandela Catalogue’

Amazon MGM Studios and Scott Stuber’s United Artists have acquired the film rights to “The Mandela Catalogue” following an extremely competitive 11-studio bidding war.

The feature will be directed by the creator of the YouTube series, Alex Kister, based on a screenplay he adapted with Tyler Clifton.

Steven Spielberg and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment alongside Aaron B. Koontz for Paper Street Pictures and Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for United Artists. Kister and Clifton will also produce. Annie McCreery will oversee the project for UA, while Maria Fortese will oversee for Amblin.

Based on the viral YouTube series of the same name, “The Mandela Catalogue” has amassed well over 100 million views across its official episodes alone, making it one of the largest original analog horror franchises on YouTube. It is widely regarded as one of the defining titles in the analog horror genre, alongside “Local 58” and “The Backrooms.”

Paper Street Pictures is a boutique development and production house focused on high-concept, genre-bending films and series known for sharp creative swings within efficient production models. Notable recent titles include “Shelby Oaks” via Neon and the Peacock/Syfy series “Revival,” coming to Netflix later this summer.

The deal was negotiated by Amazon MGM Studios and Sarah Vacchiano for United Artists.

Kister and Koontz are repped by Brett Rosen and Andrew Schoessel Mondragón at TFC Management and attorney Duncan Hedges. Clifton is repped by Brett Rosen and Andrew Schoessel Mondragón at TFC Management and attorney Larry Weinberg.

Deadline first reported the news.