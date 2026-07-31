Stephen King’s ‘Desperation’ Movie in the Works From ‘Final Destination’ Directors, Producer Sam Raimi

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The big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s 1996 novel “Desperation” has landed at Searchlight Pictures with Sam Raimi producing via his Ghost House Pictures banner, TheWrap has learned.

“Final Destination” directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are set to direct. Ryan Brennan is writing the screenplay.

The official logline reads: “Stephen King’s ‘Desperation’ is set in a Nevada mining town, where unsuspecting travelers are kidnapped by a sheriff under the control of an ancient and malevolent entity called Tak.”

Along with directing, Stein and Lipovsky are also producing, with Romel Adam and Jose Cañas executive producing.

Lipovsky and Stein are the writer-director duo known for directing 2025’s “Final Destination: Bloodlines” and the acclaimed indie sci-fi film “Freaks” (2018). They also directed Disney’s “Kim Possible.” Lipovsky and Stein are repped by Verve.

In his review of “Final Destination Bloodlines,” TheWrap’s William Bibbiani wrote: “’Final Destination Bloodlines’ has some of the best kills in the series, in part because they’re inventive and gory, and in part because directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein love to prime the pump. You’re always on the lookout for the little details that presage a spectacular death scene, and “Bloodlines” is very canny about fitting those pieces together in unexpected ways. It always plays fair and it always plays for keeps.”

Raimi most recently directed and produced the record-breaking “Send Help” for 20th Century Studios. Raimi is repped by CAA.

SVP of Production Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Cameron Chidsey are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.