Sumerian Pictures has acquired its second Sundance film — a comedy called “The Incomer,” starring Domhnall Gleeson and Gayle Rankin.

The acquisition follows Sumerian nabbing Sundance thriller-drama “Josephine.” “The Incomer,” marks Louis Paxton’s feature directorial debut and is set to have a theatrical release later this year.

“I’m thrilled that ‘The Incomer’ has found a home with Sumerian Pictures,” Paxton said in a statement. “To have such a passionate team of cinema lovers bringing the film to the big screen is a dream and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Sumerian Pictures President Rob Williams negotiated the terms of the deal with CAA Media Finance, Verve Ventures and Carole Baraton.

“The Incomer” also stars Grant O’Rourke, Emun Elliott, Michelle Gomez and John Hannah.

The film takes place on a remote Scottish island and is centered on two siblings who have to “survive by hunting seabirds, retelling the stories of their ancestors, and defending the isle from dreaded ‘Incomers.’ Their world is upended with the arrival of an awkward council worker who has come to uproot them from their homeland on behalf of the government.”

“The Incomer” will be produced by Shirley O’Connor and Emily Gotto through the U.K.’s Pilea Pictures, and it is co-produced by Wendy Griffin. Executive producers for the film include BFI’s Mia Bays, Kieran Hanningan, Steven Little and Day Zero Productions’ Trevor Noah and Sanaz Yamin.

“We fell in love with ‘The Incomer’s warm spirit, big laughs and winning performances all around,” Sumerian’s Williams said. “We’re excited to partner with Louis Paxton and The Incomer team to deliver this wild and truly funny ride to moviegoers.”