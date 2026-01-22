Sundance’s Final Year in Park City Is ‘Heavy With Gratitude and Reflection,’ Utah Governor Says

Gov. Spencer Cox reflected on the impact of the film festival and its late founder, Robert Redford, on Utah

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox attends the 2017 Sundance Film Festival (Chad Hurst/Getty Images)
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox attends the 2017 Sundance Film Festival (Chad Hurst/Getty Images)

As the Sundance Film Festival bids farewell to its birthplace in Park City, Utah, the state’s governor, Spencer Cox, honored the indie showcase’s late founder, Robert Redford, in a welcome letter to attendees on Thursday.

“When Bob founded this festival decades ago, he didn’t just create a venue for film; he created a sanctuary for the ‘wild, the weird, and the wonderful.’ He believed that our rugged landscapes were the perfect backdrop for unbridled creativity,” Cox wrote. “Because of his vision, Utah became the epicenter of independent cinema, and the world became a richer place through the stories told here.”

Redford died in September at the age of 89 at the Utah ski area he bought in 1968 and named after his character in his most famous film, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Ten years after buying the ski area, Redford established the Sundance Film Festival, then known as the Utah/U.S. Film Festival, in Salt Lake City.

The festival would move to Park City in 1981 and be renamed the Sundance Film Festival in 1991. Over the decades, Sundance has become a cornerstone of the independent film landscape and has launched the filmmaking careers of directors like Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler and Chloé Zhao, all of whom received multiple Oscar nominations this week.

Stills of Cooper Hoffman in "I Want Your Sex" (Left), "Buddy" (Middle) and Ethan Hawke in "The Weight" (Right)
Read Next
14 of the Buzziest Films for Sale at Sundance

But starting next year, Sundance will move across the state line to Boulder, Colo., where the festival has signed a 10-year hosting deal. In his memo, Cox described this year’s farewell show as “heavy with gratitude and reflection” for what Sundance and Redford have done to put Utah on the map in the world of cinema.

“While this marks our final year hosting the festival in Utah, the impact of the Redford era is permanent. His legacy is etched into our canyons and woven into the fabric of our culture. We are immensely proud to have been the home of Sundance Film Festival for so long, and we are honored to share this closing frame with you,” he wrote.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival runs through Feb. 1.

sundance-film-festival
Read Next
Sundance Preview: Can New Buyers and a Final Park City Hurrah Heat Up the Indie Market?

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments