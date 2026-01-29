Here Are All the 2026 Sundance Movies Available to Watch Online

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival is nearing its end, but Thursday marks the first day of the online portion of the fest — and several noteworthy films are available on the online viewing platform.

In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, there’s the Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan-fronted drama “Josephine,” about an 8-year-old girl who witnesses a rape. There’s also the Chris Pine/Jenny Slate romance “Carousel” and Stephanie Ahn’s Korean love story “Bedford Park,” both of which earned positive reviews.

And lots of documentaries — where the Sundance Film Festival often shines — are also available online, including “Seized” about the Marion County Record police raid, #MeToo doc “Silenced” and the Nelson Mandela documentary “Troublemaker.”

Over half of the projects shown during the Festival are now available for on demand viewing through Feb. 1, 2026 for audiences across the U.S.

Tickets for the films to watch online are available here.

Here’s the list of Sundance films to watch online:

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Bedford Park

Carousel

The Friend’s House Is Here

Ha-chan, Shake Your Booty!

Hot Water

Josephine

The Musical

Run Amok

Take Me Home

Union County

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

American Doctor

American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez

Barbara Forever

Joybubbles

The Lake

Nuisance Bear

Public Access

Seized

Soul Patrol

Who Killed Alex Odeh?

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Big Girls Don’t Cry

Extra Geography

Filipiñana

HOLD ONTO ME (Κράτα Με)

How to Divorce During the War

The Huntress (La Cazadora)

LADY

Levitating

Shame and Money

Tell Me Everything

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

All About the Money

Birds of War

Closure

Everybody to Kenmure Street

Hanging by a Wire

Kikuyu Land

One In A Million

Sentient

Silenced

To Hold a Mountain

NEXT

Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild]

BURN

Ghost in the Machine

If I Go Now Will They Miss Me

The Incomer

Jaripeo

Night Nurse

TheyDream

zi

PREMIERES

Chasing Summer

Jane Elliot Against the World

The Oldest Person in the World

Time and Water

Troublemaker

MIDNIGHT