Here Are All the 2026 Sundance Movies Available to Watch Online

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival is nearing its end, but Thursday marks the first day of the online portion of the fest — and several noteworthy films are available on the online viewing platform.
In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, there’s the Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan-fronted drama “Josephine,” about an 8-year-old girl who witnesses a rape. There’s also the Chris Pine/Jenny Slate romance “Carousel” and Stephanie Ahn’s Korean love story “Bedford Park,” both of which earned positive reviews.
And lots of documentaries — where the Sundance Film Festival often shines — are also available online, including “Seized” about the Marion County Record police raid, #MeToo doc “Silenced” and the Nelson Mandela documentary “Troublemaker.”
Over half of the projects shown during the Festival are now available for on demand viewing through Feb. 1, 2026 for audiences across the U.S.
Tickets for the films to watch online are available here.
Here’s the list of Sundance films to watch online:
U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION
- Bedford Park
- Carousel
- The Friend’s House Is Here
- Ha-chan, Shake Your Booty!
- Hot Water
- Josephine
- The Musical
- Run Amok
- Take Me Home
- Union County
U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
- American Doctor
- American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
- Barbara Forever
- Joybubbles
- The Lake
- Nuisance Bear
- Public Access
- Seized
- Soul Patrol
- Who Killed Alex Odeh?
WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION
- Big Girls Don’t Cry
- Extra Geography
- Filipiñana
- HOLD ONTO ME (Κράτα Με)
- How to Divorce During the War
- The Huntress (La Cazadora)
- LADY
- Levitating
- Shame and Money
- Tell Me Everything
WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
- All About the Money
- Birds of War
- Closure
- Everybody to Kenmure Street
- Hanging by a Wire
- Kikuyu Land
- One In A Million
- Sentient
- Silenced
- To Hold a Mountain
NEXT
- Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild]
- BURN
- Ghost in the Machine
- If I Go Now Will They Miss Me
- The Incomer
- Jaripeo
- Night Nurse
- TheyDream
- zi
PREMIERES
- Chasing Summer
- Jane Elliot Against the World
- The Oldest Person in the World
- Time and Water
- Troublemaker
MIDNIGHT
- The Best Summer
- Rock Springs