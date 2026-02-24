Sundance 2027 Sets Dates and Venues for Boulder Festival

The 2027 Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 21–31, 2027 as the indie fest makes its debut in Boulder, Colorado. Sundance announced the dates and venues for next year’s festival on Tuesday, which will use 11 different theaters in the Colorado town, including three at the University of Colorado.

“Working closely with the Colorado community, the 2027 Sundance Film Festival is already in our sights as we build towards an exciting debut in Boulder where our programming will meet audiences next January,” said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming.

“Nestled at the base of Colorado’s iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder’s campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories. Boulder offers a renowned creative arts and tech scene, paired with the vibrant CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff. We’ll share more details in the coming months and hope you’ll join us on our journey to Boulder as we build the Sundance Film Festival’s new home.”

The festival shifts from its longtime home of Park City, Utah after an exhaustive search for a new host city, spurred by rising costs and mounting complaints of the lack of accessibility in the Utah town.

Sundance is clearly leaning into the “college town” aspect of Boulder, as many are eager to see how the festival shapes up in a new city.

See the list of venues below:

2027 Sundance Film Festival Official Venues

Theaters:

Boedecker Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Boulder High School Auditorium

Boulder Theater

Casey Middle School Auditorium

Chautauqua Auditorium

Cinemark Century Boulder

eTown Hall

Gordon Gamm Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Macky Auditorium Concert Hall — University of Colorado Boulder

Muenzinger Auditorium — University of Colorado Boulder

Roe Green Theatre — University of Colorado Boulder

Talks and Festival Programming: