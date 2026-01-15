Sundance Institute Sets David Linde as CEO Ahead of Final Utah Festival

The Sundance Institute announced Thursday that David Linde will take over as the nonprofit organization’s new CEO. Linde’s tenure as CEO will begin Feb. 17 after the conclusion of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival — the last festival to be held in Utah.

Linde takes over from interim CEO Amanda Kelso, who has served in the role since the April 2024 departure of former CEO Joana Vicente.

“For over 40 years, Sundance Institute has stood at the intersection of artistic excellence, audience impact and industry significance by playing a formative role in shaping the careers of filmmakers and uplifting independent work globally,” said Ebs Burnough, board chair of the Sundance Institute. “Following a period of interim leadership, we are pleased to appoint David Linde as our permanent CEO. Throughout his career he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a shared commitment to independent voices. David brings a rare combination of industry fluency, social cause management, and deep commitment to artists, positioning the organization to build on our legacy while advancing our mission for the future.”

Linde takes over as CEO amid a transitional period for Sundance. 2026 marks the festival’s final year in Park City and Salt Lake City before moving from Utah to Boulder, Colo. January’s festival will also be the first since the death of Sundance Film Festival founder Robert Redford.

“I am honored to join Sundance Institute as CEO to steward an organization that is essential to independent artists, the broader creative community and culture at large,” David Linde, incoming Sundance Institute CEO, said. “I look forward to working alongside the staff, artists, partners and the board to further advance the visionary programs and Festival, while ensuring that bold, original storytelling continues to thrive and that the Institute’s truly central role for creative storytellers and their champions endures.”

Linde has an extensive resume in the film world — he was chairman of Universal Pictures, co-founder of Focus Features, partner at Good Machine, CEO and owner of Lava Bear Films and, most recently, CEO of Participant. He additionally serves on the Board of Trustees of the American Film Institute, the Board of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts North America and the Board of Directors of Film Independent. He was additionally elected to Board of Directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for two terms, including as its Treasurer.