Margot Robbie Says Tarantino Scolded Her for Not Telling Mom She Survives ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

While talking on the “Smartless” podcast, the “Wuthering Heights” star talked about the secrecy Tarantino wanted when it came to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – specifically the fact that Robbie’s character Sharon Tate survived. The actor remembered reading the under wraps script and thinking “Holy s–t Sharon’s alive. This is such a great alternate universe” but then working hard to keep it on the down low.

“I never breathed a word of how it ended,” Robbie said. “And at Cannes, I brought my mom to watch the movie and asked her afterwards, you know, we’re all clapping and I was like, ‘What did you think?’ And she goes, ‘Honestly, I have been dreading watching this movie because I did not want to see my daughter be killed in that way. Like, I know Tarantino movies are violent and she’s like, ‘I know. And I didn’t want to burst your bubble because you’re clearly so excited about this, but like I’ve been dreading it.’ And she was like, ‘I didn’t know.’”

She added: “Anyway, so Quentin was looking at me. He’s like, ‘Did your mom like the movie?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she was upset because she thought she was about to see me die.’ And he’s like, ‘You didn’t tell your mom you don’t die?’ And I was like, ‘No, you told me not to tell anyone the ending of this movie. I didn’t tell anyone.’ He was like, ‘Well, at least tell your mom.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, no. I didn’t tell my husband. I didn’t tell my mom. I didn’t tell anyone how this movie ended.’”

Robbie’s turn as Tate is considered to be one of her best performances. She followed up the role playing “Barbie” in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 hit which earned a Best Picture Oscar Nomination. Now she is starring opposite Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s contentious take on Emily Brönte’s novel “Wuthering Heights.”