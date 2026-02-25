Sony Dates Crunchyroll’s ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea’

Sony has given an early-summer slot to Crunchyroll’s “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea,” the second film in the franchise inspired by the hit anime series. The new film will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026. See the new trailer below.

Play video

The second film is an original standalone story that takes place following the events of season 3 of the anime series, so it’s not a sequel but more of a continuation of the long-running franchise that will also serve as a perfect jumping-on point to those who are new to the series.

The anime series “That That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” debuted in 2018 and “follows an ordinary man reborn as a powerful slime in a fantastical world. As Rimuru Tempest, he builds a nation of peace and unity, blending epic adventures, world-building, and heartfelt storytelling into one of today’s most celebrated Isekai franchises,” according to the official synopsis. (By the way, isekai is Japanese for “another world” and involves stories that revolve around people who are transported to a fantasy world or parallel realm, without the possibility of returning home.)

The series is based on a best-selling manga and light novel series which has sold over 56 million copies worldwide. All three seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll, Sony’s all-anime streaming service, with the fourth season available on April 3, 2026. This is going to be a very “That That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” spring.

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond,” the first film, is “an original standalone side-story set after season 2,” according to the official synopsis. It was released theatrically in all major global Crunchyroll/Sony-distributed markets, excluding Asian territories, in January 2023 (it was originally released in Japan in 2022). The film grossed $14.6 million worldwide, with $2.5 million of that coming from North America.

If you want an early look at the new movie, a special 10-minute sneak peek of “Tears of the Azure Sea” will be screened at Crunchyroll’s monthly North American theatrical Anime Nights program showing of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond” on April 20, 2026. Ready to get slimy?