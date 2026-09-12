‘The Families Stone’: Rachel McAdams, Claire Danes and Sarah Jessica Parker to Return for Sequel

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Searchlight Pictures will release “The Families Stone,” a sequel to the 2005 holiday classic with the original returning cast, the company announced Saturday.

Tom Bezucha, who wrote and directed the original 2005 film, returns as well in both capacities for “The Families Stone.” Producing are Michael London and Shannon Gaulding for Groundswell Productions, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson for Pretty Matches Productions.

The returning cast for “The Families Stone” is Claire Danes (“Julie Morton”), Rachel McAdams (“Amy Stone”), Dermot Mulroney (“Everett Stone”), Craig T. Nelson (“Kelly Stone”), Sarah Jessica Parker (“Meredith Morton”), and Luke Wilson (“Ben Stone”).

Additional returning principal cast also includes Tyrone Giordano (“Thad Stone”), Elizabeth Reaser (“Susannah Stone”), Paul Schneider (“Brad Stevenson”), and Brian White (“Patrick Thomas”).

The official logline reads: Twenty years after their mother’s passing, the Stone family reunites for Christmas only to face the season’s biggest surprise: their father has unexpectedly invited the woman he’s fallen in love with to meet the family.

“The Family Stone” starred Diane Keaton as the family matriarch and became a perennial holiday favorite in the wake of its release.

Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Daniel Yu are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Bezucha is a producer and director, known for “Let Him Go,” “Big Eden,” “Monte Carlo,” and his contributions to the last season of “Fargo.” He is repped by CAA.

Danes most recently starred in and executive produced Netflix’s “The Beast in Me”, for which she is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Next, she stars alongside Ewan McGregor in A24’s “The Spot” for Hulu, and she will star in and executive produce Netflix’s upcoming romantic drama “Lovesick.” She is repped by Signpost Management, WME, and Ziffren Brittenham.

McAdams was mostly recently seen in Sam Raimi’s “Send Help.” Her prior film credits include “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” amongst others. She is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.

Mulroney is known for his roles in a wide variety of genres, including the recent romantic comedy sensation “Anyone But You.” In addition to his film appearances, Mulroney recently starred in the Netflix series “The Hunting Wives.” He is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.

Nelson is an actor and producer, known for several starring roles, including “Parenthood.”His recent film appearances include the beloved “Book Club,” as well as its sequel. He is repped by UTA and Forward Entertainment.

Parker is best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw which she recently reprised in HBO’s “And Just Like That”, the sequel to the critically acclaimed series “Sex and the City” (1998-2004), in which she also served as an executive producer. Parker recently appeared on stage in Neil Simon’s P”laza Suite” and in the American fantasy comedy film “Hocus Pocus 2,” alongside Bette Midler. She is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

Wilson is best known for his work in “The Royal Tenenbaums,” amongst several other film classics. He recently starred in the Netflix series “The Hawk.” Wilson is repped by WME.

Giordano recently appeared in the Hulu limited series “Washington Black.” Additional roles in film include the Paul Haggis’ thriller, “The Next Three Days.”

Reaser is a film, television, and stage actress. Her film work includes Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult.”” Recent television appearances include the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.” She is repped by UTA.

Schneider has most recently appeared on the Apple series “Cape Fear” as well as “Murdaugh: Death in the Family.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and FINLEY Management.

White is most known for his roles in films such as “The Cabin in the Woods.” On TV, White has had prominent roles in NBC’s “Chicago Fire” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” and is currently starring in the Paramount+ series “Black Hamptons.” White is repped by Buchwald and Zero Gravity Management.