‘The Grinch’ Sequel in Development With Jim Carrey, Ron Howard in Talks to Return

Whoville might be getting a legacyquel, as Jim Carrey and Ron Howard are in talks to return for a sequel to their 2000 adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which is in development at Universal and Imagine Entertainment.

While panned by critics, “The Grinch” grossed $346 million at the global box office more than a quarter-century ago, ranking sixth among the highest grossing films in 2000. The film has since grown into a Christmas holiday classic among millennials, with Universal giving the film a 25th anniversary theatrical re-release last year.

Dr. Seuss’ famous tale of a misanthropic, grumpy green creature named the Grinch who seeks to steal all the Christmas decorations from Whoville was also adapted by Illumination into a 2018 animated film which grossed $512.7 million worldwide.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” writers Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel have written a script for the project, having previously worked together on the 2003 adaptation of “The Cat in the Hat” starring Mike Myers. Brian Grazer, who co-founded Imagine with Howard, is expected to return as producer.

Susan Brandt, CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, will oversee the project alongside Universal’s SVP of Production Development and Special Projects Britt Hennemuth and Creative Executive Christina Hoffrogge.

Carrey has winded down his acting career since the 2010s, though he became a box office force once more playing Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik in Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” films. He will reprise that role in the series’ fourth installment set to come out in April 2027.