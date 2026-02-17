New ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Trailer Gives a Better Look at Latest ‘Star Wars’ Adventure — for Real This Time

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” is almost here.

The first big screen “Star Wars” adventure since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker” arrives in theaters on May 23, 2026. But before you blast off to a galaxy far, far away, why not check out the brand-new trailer, which you can watch below. And rest assured – this is an actual trailer, not a weird riff on an old beer commercial like the disastrous Super Bowl spot.

As you can see from the trailer, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” continues the adventures from the hit Disney+ series, with a considerably larger budget and much bigger scale. It’s absolutely chock full of creatures, spacecraft and other out-of-this-world characters. Joining Pedro Pascal, who is returning from the television series, is Sigourney Weaver as a former Rebel pilot, Jeremy Allen White as the voice of a member of the Hutt family and Jonny Coyne as a leader of a faction of troops still beholden to the Galactic Empire.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” is an expansion of the popular streaming series, which debuted alongside the rest of Disney+ just a few weeks before “The Rise of Skywalker” landed in theaters. The show, which saw a mysterious bounty hunter named Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian (Pascal) who becomes the unlikely protector to Grogu, a baby that is the same species as Yoda from the original trilogy. Set in the years following the fall of the Empire in “Return of the Jedi,” the series investigated the morally grey already that flourished in the vacuum of power, as the New Republic unsteadily rebuilds and the remnants of the Empire still haunt the galaxy.

The show ran for three seasons (in 2019, 2020 and 2023) and served as the basis for spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett” (2021) and “Ahsoka” (2023) and “Skeleton Crew” (2024).

The new movie was directed by Jon Favreau, who created “The Mandalorian” and wrote most of the episodes, from a script that he co-wrote with Dave Filoni, an executive producer on the show and current president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm.

Along with the typical merchandise blitz, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” will also inspire a new version of the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run attraction at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The updated attraction will open alongside the movie this May.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” will blast off into theaters on May 22, 2026.