‘The Mandela Catalogue’ Lands Summer 2028 Release From United Artists, Amazon MGM

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Amazon MGM Studios, Scott Stuber’s United Artists and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin will release “The Mandela Catalogue” on June 9, 2028, the companies announced Friday.

The feature will be directed by the creator of the YouTube series, Alex Kister, based on a screenplay he adapted with Tyler Clifton. The companies acquired the rights to the property following an extremely competitive 11-studio bidding war. The deal was negotiated by Amazon MGM Studios and Sarah Vacchiano for United Artists.

Based on the viral YouTube series of the same name, “The Mandela Catalogue” has amassed well over 100 million views across its official episodes alone, making it one of the largest original analog horror franchises on YouTube. It is widely regarded as one of the defining titles in the analog horror genre, alongside “Local 58” and “The Backrooms.”

Steven Spielberg and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment alongside Aaron B. Koontz for Paper Street Pictures and Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for United Artists. Kister and Clifton will also produce. Annie McCreery will oversee the project for UA, while Maria Fortese will oversee for Amblin.