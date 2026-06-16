The Sphere Sets ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ as Next Vegas Movie Experience

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is landing in Vegas.

The Sphere, coming off of its hit run of “The Wizard of Oz,” set its second movie experience on Tuesday, announcing that the Tim Curry-led musical classic will bow on the strip in 2027.

Whether or not patrons will be throwing toast at the larger-than-life screen is to be seen.

“Through Sphere Studios, we are building a slate of original experiences that push the boundaries of technology and storytelling for this new medium, while always keeping the audience at the center of the experience,” Jim Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, said in a statement. “Since ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ premiered in 1975, it redefined audience participation and became a cultural phenomenon. With Sphere, we have the opportunity to take that spirit of immersion to an entirely new level.”

According to the Sphere Studios press release, the entertainment company will use its advanced technologies to enhance the original musical film, which co-starred Susan Sarandon and Meat Loaf. “Audiences should prepare to time warp back into the iconic madness,” the release read.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” follows the August 2025 opening of “The Wizard of Oz,” which is nearing $400 million in ticket sales. The Sphere Experience previously produced the Darren Aronofsky documentary “Postcard From Earth.”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” memorably follows a straight-laced young couple who stumble into a bizarre mansion where a glamorous alien scientist and his eccentric friends teach them to embrace pleasure, rebellion and self-expression through rock ‘n’ roll spectacle. A definitive cult classic that inspired midnight screenings in the intervening decades, it features standout songs “Time Warp” and “Sweet Transvestite” — and one of the most fun performances from Curry as Dr. Frank N. Furter.