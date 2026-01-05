Zazie Beetz Fights for Her Life in Wild ‘They Will Kill You’ Trailer

Back in October, Warner Bros. (via its New Line Cinema shingle) announced that “They Will Kill You,” a new horror thriller produced by “It” filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, would arrive in theaters on March 27, 2026. The announcement didn’t contain a logline or any real details, beyond its very fun cast led by Zazie Beetz, but now we have the first trailer. And it looks nuts. Watch it below.

Play video

In “They Will Kill You,” Beetz is hired to be a housekeeper at an upscale New York building called The Virgil. But on her first night on the job she learns that the house is a monument to Satan and that it demands a sacrifice – and that she is the sacrifice. This leads to a desperate, bloody attempt to escape the building alive.

The trailer definitely gives off “Ready or Not” vibes, which is strange since the sequel to that 2019 cult favorite also arrives in theaters on the exact same day.

“They Will Kill You” follows a very big year in horror for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros., which saw the release of huge hits “Sinners,” “Weapons” and “Final Destination: Bloodlines.”

The cast also includes Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, Paterson Joseph and Myha’la.

“They Will Kill You” was directed and co-written by Kirill Sokolov, who is also an executive producer. Writer Alex Litvak also executive produces, alongside Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, and Carl Hampe.

“They Will Kill You” arrives in theaters on March 27, 2026.