Courteney Cox, David Harbour, Michelle Yeoh, Ziwe and More at TheWrap’s TIFF Portrait Studio | Photo Gallery

The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival is underway, and everyone from Ziwe to Gary Oldman to Courteney Cox to David Harbour stopped by TheWrap’s studio for portraits.
Below you’ll find our gallery of portraits of performers and filmmakers who swung by TheWrap’s studio for interviews and photos, including Michelle Yeoh, Sarah Paulson, Jodie Comer, Luke Evans, Megan Rapnioe, Patricia Arquette, Dianne Wiest, Mike Leigh, Josh Hartnett, James McAvoy, Sean Penn, Cole Sprouse, Harry Melling, Zooey Deschanel, Caleb Hearon and more.
Peruse our Toronto International Film Festival portrait gallery below, with photos by photographer Oshane Howard, and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be adding more photos throughout the fest.
And catch up on all of TheWrap’s TIFF coverage here.
James McAvoy, actor, “Faith”
Smylie Bradwell, actor, “Faith”
Paul Andrew Williams, Dominic Tighe, Smylie Bradwell, Danny Page, and James McAvoy, “Faith”
Dominic Tighe, Danny Page, producers, “Faith”
Paul Andrew Williams, “Faith”
Alice Bailey Johnson, actress, Mike Leigh, director, Paul Jesson, actor, Marion Bailey, actress, and Kate O’Flynn, actress, “Tender Loving Care”
Mike Leigh, director, “Tender Loving Care”
Alice Bailey Johnson, actress, “Tender Loving Care”
Paul Jesson, actor, “Tender Loving Care”
Marion Bailey, actress, “Tender Loving Care”
David Harbour, actor, Courteney Cox, director, producer, and Patricia Arquette, actress, “Evil Genius”
Patricia Arquette, actress, “Evil Genius”
Courteney Cox, director, producer, “Evil Genius”
David Harbour, actor, “Evil Genius”
Jesse McKeown, director, showrunner, executive producer, Charlie Heaton, actor, Mackenzie Davis, actress, Jessica Rhoades, executive producer, Josh Hartnett, actor, “Below”
Josh Hartnett, actor, “Below”
Mackenzie Davis, actress, “Below”
Charlie Heaton, actor, “Below”
Jessica Rhoades, executive producer, “Below”
Tye Sheridan, actor, “The Housewife”
Ben Shirinian, director, “The Housewife”
Luke Evans, actor, “The Housewife”
Michael Imperioli, actor, “The Housewife”
Tye Sheridan, actor, Michael Imperioli, actor, Luke Evans, actor, and Ben Shirinian, director, “The Housewife”
Sarah Paulson, actress, Cody Fern, director, writer, and Dianne Wiest, actress, “Closing Night”
Sarah Paulson, actress,“Closing Night”
Cody Fern, director, writer “Closing Night”
Dianne Wiest, actress, “Closing Night”
Ziwe, host, “Ziwe”
Mark Vins, host, “Brave Wilderness”
Rosalind Eleazar, actress, Saskia Reeves, actress, Christopher Chung, actor, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, actress, and Ruth Bradley, actress, “Slow Horses”
Gary Oldman, actor, executive producer, “Slow Horses”
Ruth Bradley, actress, “Slow Horses”
Christopher Chung, actor, “Slow Horses”
Saskia Reeves, actress, “Slow Horses”
Aimee-Ffion Edwards, actress, “Slow Horses”
Rosalind Eleazar, actress, “Slow Horses”
Martin Freeman, actor, Michelle Yeoh, actress, and Roshan Sethi, director, writer, “Surgeon”
Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Surgeon”
Martin Freeman, actor, “Surgeon”
Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Surgeon”
Anna Diianchuk, subject, James Marcus Haney, director, Nikoletta Stoianova, subject, Dianna Agron, executive producer, Tetyana Diianchuk, subject, and Sean Penn, executive producer, “Black Sunflowers”
James Marcus Haney, director, “Black Sunflowers”
Tetyana Diianchuk, subject, “Black Sunflowers”
Anna Diianchuk, subject, “Black Sunflowers”
Nikoletta Stoianova, subject, “ Black Sunflowers”
Christopher Scott, actor, Loren Gray, actress, Rebel Wilson, director, writer, producer, and Randall Park, actor, “Girl Group”
Rebel Wilson, director, writer, producer, “Girl Group”
Christopher Scott, actor, “Girl Group”
Randall Park, actor, “Girl Group”
Loren Gray, actress, “Girl Group”
Kiko Mizuhara, actress, Eugene Kotlyarenko, director, and Cole Sprouse, actor, “Vintage Violence”
Eugene Kotlyarenko, director, “Vintage Violence”
Kiko Mizuhara, actress, “Vintage Violence”
Cole Sprouse, actor, “Vintage Violence”
Herbert Nordrum. actor, Hans Petter Moland, director, and Asta Kamma August. actress, “Growth of the Soil”
Asta Kamma August, actress, “Growth of the Soil”
Hans Petter Moland, director, “Growth of the Soil”
Jodie Comer, actress, Harry Melling, actor, Theo Rhys, director, and Joss Holden-Rea, actor, “Stuffed”
Jodie Comer, actress, “Stuffed”
Harry Melling, actor, “Stuffed”
Joss Holden-Rea, actor, “Stuffed”
Theo Rhys, director, “Stuffed”
Zooey Deschanel, actress, Caleb Hearon, writer, actor, and Kris Rey, director “Trash Mountain”
Zooey Deschanel, actress, “Trash Mountain”
Caleb Hearon, writer, actor, “Trash Mountain”
Kris Rey, director “Trash Mountain”