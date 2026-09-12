Courteney Cox, David Harbour, Michelle Yeoh, Ziwe and More at TheWrap’s TIFF Portrait Studio | Photo Gallery

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The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival is underway, and everyone from Ziwe to Gary Oldman to Courteney Cox to David Harbour stopped by TheWrap’s studio for portraits.

Below you’ll find our gallery of portraits of performers and filmmakers who swung by TheWrap’s studio for interviews and photos, including Michelle Yeoh, Sarah Paulson, Jodie Comer, Luke Evans, Megan Rapnioe, Patricia Arquette, Dianne Wiest, Mike Leigh, Josh Hartnett, James McAvoy, Sean Penn, Cole Sprouse, Harry Melling, Zooey Deschanel, Caleb Hearon and more.

Peruse our Toronto International Film Festival portrait gallery below, with photos by photographer Oshane Howard, and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be adding more photos throughout the fest.

And catch up on all of TheWrap’s TIFF coverage here.

(Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) James McAvoy, actor, “Faith” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Smylie Bradwell, actor, “Faith” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Paul Andrew Williams, Dominic Tighe, Smylie Bradwell, Danny Page, and James McAvoy, “Faith” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Dominic Tighe, Danny Page, producers, “Faith” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Paul Andrew Williams, “Faith” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Alice Bailey Johnson, actress, Mike Leigh, director, Paul Jesson, actor, Marion Bailey, actress, and Kate O’Flynn, actress, “Tender Loving Care” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Mike Leigh, director, “Tender Loving Care” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Alice Bailey Johnson, actress, “Tender Loving Care” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Paul Jesson, actor, “Tender Loving Care” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Marion Bailey, actress, “Tender Loving Care” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) David Harbour, actor, Courteney Cox, director, producer, and Patricia Arquette, actress, “Evil Genius” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Patricia Arquette, actress, “Evil Genius” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Courteney Cox, director, producer, “Evil Genius” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) David Harbour, actor, “Evil Genius” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Jesse McKeown, director, showrunner, executive producer, Charlie Heaton, actor, Mackenzie Davis, actress, Jessica Rhoades, executive producer, Josh Hartnett, actor, “Below” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Josh Hartnett, actor, “Below” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Mackenzie Davis, actress, “Below” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Charlie Heaton, actor, “Below” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Jessica Rhoades, executive producer, “Below” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Tye Sheridan, actor, “The Housewife” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Ben Shirinian, director, “The Housewife” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Luke Evans, actor, “The Housewife” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Michael Imperioli, actor, “The Housewife” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Tye Sheridan, actor, Michael Imperioli, actor, Luke Evans, actor, and Ben Shirinian, director, “The Housewife” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Sarah Paulson, actress, Cody Fern, director, writer, and Dianne Wiest, actress, “Closing Night” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Sarah Paulson, actress,“Closing Night” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Cody Fern, director, writer “Closing Night” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Dianne Wiest, actress, “Closing Night” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Ziwe, host, “Ziwe” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Mark Vins, host, “Brave Wilderness” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Rosalind Eleazar, actress, Saskia Reeves, actress, Christopher Chung, actor, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, actress, and Ruth Bradley, actress, “Slow Horses” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Gary Oldman, actor, executive producer, “Slow Horses” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Ruth Bradley, actress, “Slow Horses” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Christopher Chung, actor, “Slow Horses” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Saskia Reeves, actress, “Slow Horses” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Aimee-Ffion Edwards, actress, “Slow Horses” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Rosalind Eleazar, actress, “Slow Horses” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Martin Freeman, actor, Michelle Yeoh, actress, and Roshan Sethi, director, writer, “Surgeon” Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Surgeon” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Surgeon” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Martin Freeman, actor, “Surgeon” Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Surgeon” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Michelle Yeoh, actress, “Surgeon” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Anna Diianchuk, subject, James Marcus Haney, director, Nikoletta Stoianova, subject, Dianna Agron, executive producer, Tetyana Diianchuk, subject, and Sean Penn, executive producer, “Black Sunflowers” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) James Marcus Haney, director, “Black Sunflowers” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Tetyana Diianchuk, subject, “Black Sunflowers” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Anna Diianchuk, subject, “Black Sunflowers” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Nikoletta Stoianova, subject, “ Black Sunflowers” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Christopher Scott, actor, Loren Gray, actress, Rebel Wilson, director, writer, producer, and Randall Park, actor, “Girl Group” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Rebel Wilson, director, writer, producer, “Girl Group” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Christopher Scott, actor, “Girl Group” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Randall Park, actor, “Girl Group” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Loren Gray, actress, “Girl Group” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Kiko Mizuhara, actress, Eugene Kotlyarenko, director, and Cole Sprouse, actor, “Vintage Violence” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Eugene Kotlyarenko, director, “Vintage Violence” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Kiko Mizuhara, actress, “Vintage Violence” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Cole Sprouse, actor, “Vintage Violence” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Herbert Nordrum. actor, Hans Petter Moland, director, and Asta Kamma August. actress, “Growth of the Soil” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Asta Kamma August, actress, “Growth of the Soil” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Hans Petter Moland, director, “Growth of the Soil” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Jodie Comer, actress, Harry Melling, actor, Theo Rhys, director, and Joss Holden-Rea, actor, “Stuffed” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Jodie Comer, actress, “Stuffed” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Harry Melling, actor, “Stuffed” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Joss Holden-Rea, actor, “Stuffed” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Theo Rhys, director, “Stuffed” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Zooey Deschanel, actress, Caleb Hearon, writer, actor, and Kris Rey, director “Trash Mountain” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Zooey Deschanel, actress, “Trash Mountain” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Caleb Hearon, writer, actor, “Trash Mountain” (Photography by Oshane Howard for TheWrap) Kris Rey, director “Trash Mountain”