Tom Cruise Weighs AI’s Inevitability With Human-Made Art: ‘People Want to See Real Things’

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Tom Cruise’s name has become somewhat synonymous with film culture, with the action star often referred to as the “ambassador of movies” or the “president of Hollywood.” With artificial intelligence threatening to shake up the movie industry as we know it, it’s time for the ambassador to weigh in.

Cruise was asked about AI in filmmaking at a BAFTA “Life in Pictures” event in London on Monday, where the actor looked back at his filmography and ahead to the forthcoming Oscars play “Digger.” There, moderator Edith Bowman asked Cruise — who’s recently been ramping up his interview presence as he enters the awards circuit — for his take on AI in moviemaking.

“Here’s the thing: There is nothing like human,” Cruise started.

The “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible” star went on in a six-minute speech, drawing applause for articulating the importance of humanity in the arts. Cruise, however, did not ignore the reality of the situation, noting that broader use of AI in filmmaking “is coming, and it’s going to happen.”

“But people want to see real things,” he added.

Of course, Cruise has made his career on showing people real things — or, at least, real fake things. “Top Gun: Maverick,” often cited as one of the films to help “save cinema” after the start of the pandemic, was lauded for its heavy use of practical effects and real stunt aeronautics. The “Mission: Impossible” franchise eventually became a game of escalation, with each successive film throwing Cruise into crazier and crazier stunts. The final two “Mission: Impossible” features also featured a rogue AI as the primary villain.

“People want that experience. They’re going to movie theaters,” Cruise said at the BAFTA event. “I always believe in humanity.”

Deadline first reported on Cruise’s impromptu speech.

“Digger” releases in theaters on Oct. 2.