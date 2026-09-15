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Tom Cruise Says He’s Blunt About His Intensity to New Co-Workers: ‘Trust Me, the Rumors Are True’

“I expect a lot and I’m up-front about it,” the actor says

Tom Cruise poses with his Honorary Academy Award on stage during the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise poses with his Honorary Academy Award on stage during the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)
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If you’ve ever heard any kind of rumor or story about Tom Cruise’s intensity on a movie set, just know, it’s true. In fact, the actor himself says he warns new colleagues about that when they start working together.

Cruise admitted as much in a new interview with GQ, published on Tuesday morning. It’s a rare long-form sit-down with the actor, in which he reflects on his career, how he decides on new projects, and more. During the conversation, he zeroed in on his approach to making films, and noted that he’s always seeking as much information as possible, and devoted to getting it exactly right.

“Look, I work hard, and people that work with me, they know,” Cruise said. “I expect a lot and I’m up-front about it. It’s like: ‘The rumors are true. And do you want this?’”

David Ellison and Tom Cruise attend the Royal Film Performance and U.K. Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London. (Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
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“We’re there. I’m like, ‘Trust me, the rumors are true. I’ll be here before you. What experience do you want?’” he added. “And I’m very open. It’s not like we don’t have a plan. We have scripts, we have plans, we’re going through it. But I also feel that level of responsibility for—I guess, for everyone.”

The actor admitted that he’s been intense since he was a kid, and would even get called out for it then. But, he embraced that.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I am intense,’” he said with a laugh. “I got a very good sense of humor about it, but it was like: When I’m interested in something, I want to learn it. I want to understand it.”

At the moment, Cruise’s intensity is being channeled into “Digger,” his next film, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. According to Cruise, it’s his “most challenging character ever,” and “it’s not even close.”

“Digger” hits theaters on October 2.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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