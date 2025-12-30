‘Tron: Ares’ Sets January Streaming Date on Disney+

“Tron: Ares” has set a January streaming date on Disney+.

The third movie in the “Tron” franchise will arrive on the streamer on Wednesday, Jan. 7, Disney announced Tuesday. It joins predecessors “Tron” and “Tron: Legacy,” which are also streaming on Disney+.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, “Tron: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings, per the official logline. The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges, who reprised his role as Kevin Flynn.

Leto also produced “Tron: Ares” alongside Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberge.

The streaming debut comes just about three months after the sci-fi movie premiered in theaters on Oct. 10.

The followup film didn’t have a strong box office opening, however, with “Tron: Ares” scoring $33.5 million domestically and $60 million worldwide, sliding below the $42 million opening of Disney’s “Snow White.” It’s also well below the $44 million opening of “Tron: Legacy” in December 2010 before inflation.

Rønning took the baton as director for “Tron: Ares” from “Tron: Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski (“F1,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) and original “Tron” film director Steven Lisberger (“Hot Pursuit,” “Slipstream”).

While Daft Punk composed the score for “Tron: Legacy,” after they disbanded, the “Tron” producers commissioned Nine Inch Nails, headed up by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, to compose and perform the soundtrack for “Tron: Ares.”