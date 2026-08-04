Universal Below-The-Line Traineeship: On Set. On The Job. Building the Future of Filmmaking

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Since its launch in 2021, the Universal Below-the-Line Traineeship has focused on strengthening the production workforce by creating practical pathways into below-the-line opportunities across Universal Pictures and Focus Features productions. With a strong emphasis on supporting domestic productions across the United States, the Traineeship connects locally sourced talent with hands-on experience, ensuring crews are developed where films are being made. The Traineeship reflects Universal Film’s long-term commitment to investing in the skilled workforce that brings stories to life behind the camera.

“The future of filmmaking depends on having skilled crews in every community where stories are brought to life,” said Brandon Williams, Senior Vice President, Universal Talent Development. “The Universal Below-the-Line Traineeship was created to help people build meaningful careers in production while strengthening the workforce our industry relies on. Five years later, we’re seeing productions, department heads and crew members come together to develop talent, share knowledge and create opportunities that can last well past a single film.”

Beyond creating access for individuals, the Traineeship is designed to leave a lasting impact on the communities where production takes place. By partnering with local colleges, workforce development organizations, unions and industry partners, Universal Film helps identify aspiring crew members and connects them to productions filming in their own regions. The result is a growing pipeline of skilled talent that can continue working across future film and television productions long after a single production wraps.

Working alongside experienced crews, trainees gain practical, on-set experience across fully staffed departments including Set Decoration, Props, Production Office, Grip, Electrical, Costume, Visual Effects, Music, Accounting and more.

Director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, whose productions Oppenheimer and The Odyssey both hosted the Universal Below-the-Line Traineeship, have seen firsthand how the initiative integrates into the filmmaking process.

“Film sets have always been places where people learn by doing,” Thomas said. “What makes this program effective is that trainees become part of the production environment, learning alongside experienced crews while contributing to the work itself. That experience is invaluable, not only for those beginning their careers, but for the productions that benefit from developing skilled craftspeople in the places we go to make our films.”

Now in its fifth year, the Traineeship continues to expand alongside the Studio’s production slate, with multiple cohorts added each year and participation spanning an increasing number of Universal Film productions. The continued growth reflects a long-term investment in strengthening the production workforce while supporting the evolving needs of filmmaking.

Working in concert with several key partners as well as with guild endorsement, these trainee positions are intentionally created as additional crew roles, expanding training opportunities rather than replacing existing entry-level positions. This approach strengthens today’s productions while building a sustainable pipeline of below-the-line talent for the future.

The Traineeship’s impact extends beyond a participant’s first production. By staying connected with alumni, championing them for new opportunities and supporting their growth at different stages of their careers, Universal Film is helping build a workforce that can continue to thrive long after the cameras stop rolling. That commitment is already being realized, with alumni securing continued employment across the industry.

On the set of “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Monkeypaw Productions partnered with Universal Pictures to pilot the Traineeship in 2021 on Jordan Peele’s NOPE and have watched the initiative grow from its earliest days.

“I don’t think I’ve ever said ‘yes’ faster than when Universal approached us about NOPE being the pilot production for this initiative, the core of which—providing meaningful opportunity and access—speaks directly to our values,” said Ian Cooper, NOPE Producer and Monkeypaw’s Creative Director. “Seeing this vital program flourish firsthand, and over the past five years, watching it thrive and expand, has been deeply meaningful. It’s a testament to what’s possible when studios and filmmakers prioritize hands-on learning and craft development as an integral part of the process rather than an afterthought.”

For Sustainability Trainee David Hoy on Universal’s ‘One Night Only’, one of the most meaningful parts of the experience was the guidance he received from those around him.

“Having a mentor is like having a candle in a dark room. I am truly enlightened and grateful to the Universal Below-the-Line Traineeship.”

Behind every film is a community of craftspeople whose knowledge has been built over years on set and passed from one production to the next. Preserving that tradition of learning is essential to the future of filmmaking.

Five years on, the Universal Below-the-Line Traineeship continues to demonstrate the value of mentorship, whether trainees are on set, in the production office or in Post-Production. In these newly-created roles, emerging crew members develop alongside experienced professionals while contributing to the craft of filmmaking.

As the Traineeship continues to grow across domestic productions in the U.S. and selected international projects, its greatest strength remains the people who make it possible: filmmakers, production teams, department heads and crews who generously share their knowledge, invest in developing others and help strengthen the production workforce for years to come.

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