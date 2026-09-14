Universal, Blumhouse in Talks to Nab TIFF Slasher ‘River’ From IFC and Shudder for More Than $10 Million

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Atomic Monster are closing a more than $10 million deal to acquire Josh Giuliano’s feature debut “River” from IFC/Shudder, TheWrap has learned.

This follows the film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Universal had no comment.

Written and directed by Giuliano, the slasher stars Jane Levy (“Evil Dead”), Jessica Rothe (“Happy Death Day”) and Max Mattern (“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne”) as three estranged siblings who reunite in their hometown after the death of their father. They set out to scatter his ashes at his favorite spot on a remote river, but when their boat breaks down, the trip devolves into a waking nightmare. Dane DiLiegro (“Prey”) also stars.

“River” opened TIFF’s Midnight Madness section, which last year saw such films as “Obsession” and “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” among its lineup. With all eyes on the section this year to find a prospective runaway hit, Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky told TheWrap ahead of the festival that “River” was the one to watch.

“Josh is going to be a filmmaker that a lot of people are going to want to work with,” he said, praising the film as “one of the most suspenseful slashers I’ve seen in years.”

Audiences seem to agree, with the movie scoring positive reviews and receiving a rowdy, cheer-filled reception at its midnight premiere. When leaving TheWrap’s studio the morning after the premiere, Giuliano confirmed that he is already “thinking about” making a sequel to “River” in the future.

“River’s” producers include Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and Steven Schneider. Executive Producers include Roy Lee, Ben Ross, Matt Brodlie, Jonathan Kier, Jeffrey Tinnell, Robert Tinnell and Jason Blum.

The acquisition grows out of a relationship that predates the deal. Sam Zimmerman, who now leads the Indies slate at Blumhouse Atomic Monster, worked with Giuliano on “River” during his time at Shudder, and that early championing helped the company recognize his talent and bring both the film and the filmmaker into its slate.

Giuliano is an emerging horror filmmaker, who was part of the American Film Institute’s directing program. His short films have won awards at genre festivals such as Fantasia, Fantastic Fest and FrightFest. He is repped by CAA, Kaplan Perrone Entertainment and Marios Rush.

Last week, it was announced that Blumhouse Atomic Monster, Divide/Conquer and Spooky Pictures have signed on for Giuliano’s next film, “Occupant,” which will be released by Focus. Written and directed by Giuliano, the logline for “Occupant” is currently being kept under wraps. Producers are Jason Blum (Blumhouse Atomic Monster), Steven Schneider (Spooky Pictures), Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks (Divide/Conquer). Executive producers include Daniel Bekerman, Derek Bishé, Neil Mathieson, Allie Steffler, Sam Zimmerman and Jeremy Kulyk. The film is set up in association with Closer Media and Talking Pictures.

Indiewire was first to report the news.