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Universal Remains Committed to Releasing ‘Musk’ Documentary: ‘Plans Have Not Changed’

A media report claimed that the studio was considering backing out of distributing the film internationally

Elon Musk
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Universal will still internationally release the four hour Alex Gibney documentary “Musk,” adding that “plans have not changed,” The Wrap has learned.

“We remain committed to releasing the film and those plans have not changed.  The studio is currently working through our international release strategy,” according to a Universal insider.

Thew news comes after a report from Hollywood Reporter claimed, “that Universal was backing away from releasing the feature in markets outside of North America.”

More to come…

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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