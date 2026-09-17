Universal Remains Committed to Releasing ‘Musk’ Documentary: ‘Plans Have Not Changed’

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Universal will still internationally release the four hour Alex Gibney documentary “Musk,” adding that “plans have not changed,” The Wrap has learned.

“We remain committed to releasing the film and those plans have not changed. The studio is currently working through our international release strategy,” according to a Universal insider.

Thew news comes after a report from Hollywood Reporter claimed, “that Universal was backing away from releasing the feature in markets outside of North America.”

More to come…