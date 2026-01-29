Home > Creative Content > Movies

S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Follow-Up ‘Varanasi’ Sets Spring 2027 Release

Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the action feature hits theaters April 7

Mahesh Babu in S.S. Rajamouli's "Varanasi" (Sri Druga Arts)

Five years after earning global notoriety with “RRR,” Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli will return next year with “Varanasi,” which has been set for release on April 7, 2027.

The Telugu-language film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Named after the millennia-old Indian city along the Ganges River, the film’s plot details are being kept under wraps but is said to take place over thousands of years and will be based around the Hindu deity Lord Rama.

In 2022, “RRR” became one of the top five highest-grossing films in Indian history and the first Indian film to win an Academy Award. M.M. Keeravani, who wrote the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu,” has returned to write new songs and music for “Varanasi.”

At a press event in November, Rajamouli promised a film with an even larger scale than “RRR,” with on-location shooting in Africa and Antarctica. The film will also be the first Indian production to be shot in 1.43:1 Imax format and will be released on Imax screens worldwide.

varanasi-indian-cinema
With a wildly popular director and lead actors, “Varanasi” will be one of next year’s biggest tentpole releases in its native country. But after the success of “RRR,” which made $15.1 million in the U.S., there are hopes that it can gain a larger international audience.

On the Hollywood side, the April 2027 slate remains wide open for now, as the only film currently scheduled for that month from an American studio is Warner Bros.’ action film “F.A.S.T.” starring Brandon Sklenar and written by Taylor Sheridan, which will come out April 23.

“Varanasi” will also be released more than a week after the Easter weekend titles “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” from Warner Bros./New Line and “The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One” from Lionsgate, allowing for a global Imax release.

Andrew Scott
