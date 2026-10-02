All the Songs in ‘Verity’

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“Verity” is now in theaters, marking the latest Colleen Hoover book to get the film adaptation treatment. And yes, there’s plenty of needle drops to fit the thriller vibes.

Where “It Ends With Us” was about heavy subject matter with moments of levity interspersed, “Verity” is much more of a creepy thriller. It follows Lowen (Dakota Johnson), a young woman hired to ghostwrite for renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) by her husband (Josh Hartnett) to finish her popular book series. Verity was in a serious car accident, leaving her paralyzed and unable to care for herself, let alone write.

When Lowen moves into Verity’s home alongside the author and her husband, she discovers some shocking secrets and quickly becomes paranoid, thinking Verity is actually following her, and faking her injuries. It all gets very creepy, very quickly.

We won’t spoil anything for you here, we’re just going to help you fill out your “Verity” playlist, by rounding up all the songs you hear onscreen. It’s not quite as extensive as some films, but there are something some key songs in there.

Here are all the songs you’ll hear in “Verity”:

“Girl Feels Good” Performed by FKA Twigs

“Close But Not Quite” Performed by Curtis Mayfield

“Family And Friends” Performed by Oklou

“Body And Soul” Performed by Benny Goodman

“Sugar! Honey! Love!” Performd by Kali Uchis

“Hymne A L’Amour” Performed by Lorenzo Bernardi

“Få En Gave” Performed by Alle

“Back To Me” Performed by The Marias

“Verity” is in theaters everywhere.