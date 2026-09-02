Victor Miller, Original ‘Friday the 13th’ Screenwriter, Dies at 86

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Victor Miller, the screenwriter for 1980’s “Friday the 13th,” which spawned an iconic horror franchise, died in Alameda, Calif. Monday at the age of 86.

Miller’s son Ian shared the news of his father’s passing on Instagram Tuesday, where he confirmed that a celebration of life would be held in November, adding, “on Friday the 13th, of course.”

“Yesterday my father, Victor Miller, went to his final reward,” his son’s message noted. “He was almost always the smartest, funniest person in whatever room he was in. He inspired in me, and many others, a love of photography, music and storytelling.”

As the tribute went on, Miller’s son said that the screenwriter had a “hell of a run” and shared he’d be “missed dearly.” A cause of death was not immediately shared.

Kerry Fleming, Miller’s filmmaking partner and co-writer, including 2017’s “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” remembered the late screenwriter as a “mentor” and a friend in a statement to TheWrap.

“Victor’s legacy is beyond just what he did for ‘Friday the 13th’” Fleming told TheWrap Tuesday evening, referencing Miller’s legal battle over the copyright rights to the iconic horror series. “I think personally a lot of that weighed on him.”



“He was a mentor and one of those people you meet in your life that instantly become one of the best people you’ll ever meet,” he said of his friend. “He was very giving with his time.”

Per Fleming, he had the chance to see Miller one last time this past month, adding, “He lived a good life. He got to do more than most people would ever dream of. 86 is a good number … And you’re grateful for whatever you can get with them. You’re just so grateful for that time. For the memories.”

Born Victor Brooke Miller on May 14, 1940 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Miller was the son of John Dabney and Barbara Leovy Miller. For his education, Miller attended Milton Academy in Massachusetts and Yale University in Connecticut. He launched his entertainment career in 1962, when he worked in TV programing at Benton & Bowles Advertising in New York City.

Miller is best known for penning the original “Friday the 13th” movie, which starred Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King and a pre-“Footloose” Kevin Bacon. The film was a box office success, bringing in over $59 million globally on an estimated budget of $550,000 to $650,000. While he did not remain involved with the horror franchise, which spawned 12 movies, he is credited with creating the iconic villains Jason and Pamela Voorhees.

In addition to his work on “Friday the 13th,” Miller had a successful career writing for television. His resume included credits for “All My Children,” “One Life to Live,” “Another World,” “Guiding Light” and “General Hospital.”

For his work on “All My Children, Miller won three Daytime Emmy Awards.

Miller is survived by his wife, two sons and his grandson.