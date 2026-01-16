Warner Bros. Dates New J.J. Abrams Movie, Sam Esmail/Julia Roberts Collab and ‘Conjuring’ Prequel

While the future of Warner Bros. is very much in flux, it won’t stop the studio from dating some of its most anticipated movies.

Added to its schedule are “The Great Beyond,” the new original sci-fi project written and directed by J.J. Abrams and starring Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo and Samuel L. Jackson, which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 13. Details for this one are scarce (it is a J.J. Abrams project after all), but it’s rumored to be about a novelist who realizes that his fantasy realms are, indeed, real. Abrams and Tommy Gormley are producing.

Warner Bros. has also dated “Panic Carefully,” a new thriller from the “Leave the World Behind” and “Homecoming” pair of Julia Roberts and writer/director Sam Esmail, for Feb. 26, 2027. The film, which also stars Eddie Redmayne, Brian Tyree Henry, Ben Chaplin, Aidan Gillen, Joe Alwyn, Naledi Murray and Elizabeth Olsen, is also being kept under lock and key. It will be produced by Esmail, Roberts, Chad Hamilton, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan and was originally intended to be released by Netflix, before WB swooped in.

There’s also an untitled film from director Tim Miller (who helmed the original “Deadpool”) and star Keanu Reeves, which will arrive on Aug. 13, 2027. Originally titled “Shiver” (which is a pretty cool name), it’s rumored to be about a smuggler in the Caribbean who is caught in a deadly time loop. (When it was first rumored, both Tom Cruise’s “Edge of Tomorrow” and shark movie “The Shallow” were mentioned as good comparisons.) Matthew Vaughn, Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett and John Zaozirny are producing.

And last but not least, they have dated “The Conjuring: First Communion,” the long-rumored “Conjuring” prequel film, for Sept. 10, 2027. This entry will be directed by franchise newcomer Rodrigue Huart, who also has “Suffer Little Children” in development at Paramount, working from a script by Richard Naing & Ian Goldberg. James Wan and Peter Safran are returning to produce. No word on who will be cast as the younger versions of the famous real-life ghost hunters portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the earlier entries in the franchise, including last year’s “The Conjuring: Last Rights,” which grossed nearly $500 million worldwide.