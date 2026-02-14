Where to Watch the Independent Spirit Awards

Sunday brings the next stop on the awards season trail with the 41st Independent Spirit Awards. Recognizing both film and television, the LA-set awards show will see a handful of Oscar and Emmy contenders nominated against a vast number of under-recognized productions.

The Independent Spirit Awards will be easily watchable from home — but how can you follow along? Read on to find out.

Where can I watch the 41st Independent Spirit Awards?

The Independent Spirit Awards will stream live on YouTube. Ego Nwodim will host the ceremony, which can be found on both IMDb’s and Film Independent’s channels.

When are the Spirit Awards?

The Indie Spirit Awards will begin at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 15.

What movies are nominated at the Spirit Awards?

There are a few films and television shows nominated for Independent Spirit Awards that will be familiar to awards season followers.

Academy Awards Best Picture nominee “Train Dreams” is nominated for Best Feature, as well as Best Director (Clint Bentley), Best Lead Performance (Joel Edgerton) and Best Cinematography (Adolpho Veloso). Rose Byrne, nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, appears in the Best Lead Performance category for her work in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” with Mary Bronstein additionally nominated for Best Director.

“The Secret Agent” and “Sirât” both crossed over from the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature category, nominated at the Spirit Awards alongside “All That’s Left of You,” “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” and “A Poet.” “Come See Me in the Good Light” and “The Perfect Neighbor” are again nominated in Best Documentary Feature, joined by “Endless Cookie,” “My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow” and “The Tale of Silyan.”

There are also many films that didn’t make the Oscars lineup recognized at the Spirit Awards. “Peter Hujar’s Day” leads the tally with five nominations, while “Blue Sun Palace,” “Lurker,” “One of Them Days” and “Sorry, Baby” each join “Train Dreams” with four. “Twinless” and “The Plague” are nominated for Best Feature alongside “Peter Hujar’s Day,” “Sorry, Baby” and “Train Dreams.”

What TV shows are nominated?

On the television side, “Adolescence” picked up nominations for Best New Scripted Series, Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series (Stephen Graham), Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series (Erin Doherty) and Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series (Owen Cooper).

“The Pitt” likewise grabbed a pair of nominations for Lead Performance (Noah Wyle) and Supporting Performance (Taylor Dearden). Seth Rogen appears alongside Graham and Wyle in the lead category for his role on “The Studio.” Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate are both nominated for “Dying for Sex” in lead and supporting, respectively.

Joining “Adolescence” with four nominations are “Forever” and “Mr Loverman.” “Alien: Earth,” “Deli Boys” and “North of North” both got two nominations alongside “Dying for Sex” and “The Pitt.”

Are there any other awards?

Tony Yang (Producers Award), Rajee Samarasinghe (Someone to Watch Award) and Tatti Ribeiro (Truer than Fiction Award) were named the winners of emerging filmmaker awards back in early January.

“The Long Walk” (directed by Francis Lawrence and cast by Rich Delia) will be recognized with the Robert Altman Award for its outstanding cast, director and casting director.

Five films, meanwhile, will vie for the John Cassavetes Award, which recognizes films that cost less than $1 million. The nominees are “The Baltimorons,” “Boys Go to Jupiter,” “Eephus,” “Esta Isla” and “Familiar Touch.”