Home > Creative Content > Movies

‘Wuthering Heights’ Earns $11 Million Opening Day as Valentine’s Day Arrives

Walk-up ticket sales will be critical not just for Warner Bros.’ romantic tragedy but for all of this weekend’s newcomers

Margot Robbie, Wuthering Heights
Margot Robbie in "Wuthering Heights" (WB)

Warner Bros./MRC/LuckyChap’s “Wuthering Heights” is leading the box office heading into what theaters hope will be a fruitful Valentine’s Day, earning $11 million from 3,682 locations on Friday.

This is the first time that the box office has had a Saturday Valentine’s Day since 2015, when “Fifty Shades of Grey” had business booming with the help of “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” Overall totals for that weekend reached $247 million, a figure that’s nowhere near being on the table in a diminished post-COVID/strike market.

Still, for this weekend’s new releases, the majority of which have production budgets in the $80 million to $90 million range, theatrical success is still possible. But strong walk-up ticket sales, especially from Valentine’s Day couples and families, is essential.

GOAT
Read Next
'Goat' Hits Theaters As Moviegoers Show Openness to Original FIlms

For “Wuthering Heights,” a 4-day weekend of $38-40 million is now being projected for opening day, the higher end matching Warner Bros.’ pre-release projections. Independent trackers projected a higher start closer to $50 million, but it will take exceptional walk-ups to reach that mark.

Audience reception has been good, albeit not excellent, for “Wuthering Heights” earning opening night scores of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, 3.5/5 and 59% “definite recommend” scores on PostTrak and a B on CinemaScore.

For director Emerald Fennell, the CinemaScore grade is better than the B- for her previous film, “Saltburn,” but below the B+ for her Oscar-winning debut “Promising Young Woman.” Saturday’s numbers will provide a better idea of how the movie’s social media buzz is equating to audience turnout, both with couples and with women in general.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights' (Credit: Warner Bros.)
Read Next
‘Wuthering Heights’ Review: Emerald Fennell Turns a Classic Tale Into a Mindlessly Horny Monster

In second is Sony Pictures Animation’s “Goat,” which earned $7.1 million from 3,863 locations and is now projected for a $25 million 4-day opening. Again, walk-ups will be key as this original film is counting on family matinee turnout not just this weekend but over the next two weeks.

Audience reception for “Goat” has been very strong with an A on CinemaScore and a 5/5 from families on PostTrak. Strong early reception hasn’t always led to box office success for recent family films — Pixar’s “Elio” is a recent example — but “Goat” will have the advantage of having no competition aside from a three-month old “Zootopia 2” until Pixar’s “Hoppers” comes out in early March, giving it room to try for the long legs that original animation needs to truly succeed in a market where families have been favoring known IP.

Taking third is Amazon MGM’s “Crime 101” with $3.9 million from 3,161 theaters, with projections for a $13-14 million 4-day opening. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry, the crime thriller is an action-packed alternative for primarily male audiences, especially those over the age of 45 who will appreciate the film’s homage to Michael Mann’s “Heat.”

Adam Driver points a red lightsaber forward as an unmasked Kylo Ren
Read Next
Disney Hits ByteDance With Cease-and-Desist, Claiming Seedance AI Tool Is 'Hijacking' Trademarked Characters

But like “Wuthering Heights,” reception for “Crime 101” is good but not great with a B on CinemaScore, 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and 59% “definite recommend” on PostTrak. Gen X and Boomer males are giving the film its highest scores, but the film isn’t performing as well with the under 25 crowd.

With a $90 million budget, “Crime 101” will have to keep legging out with that older male cohort to avoid plummeting out of theaters like Amazon’s previous crime thriller “Mercy,” which has a domestic total of just $24 million after an anemic fourth weekend of $536,000.

20th Century’s “Send Help” and Angel’s “Solo Mio” complete the top 5, with both holding very well. “Send Help” is looking at a third weekend of $9.5 million over four days, bringing the Sam Raimi thriller’s domestic total to $48.4 million. “Solo Mio,” which is serving as a Valentine’s Day alternative for couples uninterested in the pulp of “Wuthering Heights,” is projected for a $7.8 million second weekend and a two-weekend total of $18.3 million.

Finally, indie distributor Briarcliff is set to have its biggest opening since its founding in 2018 with Gore Verbinski’s “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,” which is estimated for a $4 million 4-day opening from 1,610 locations. The sci-fi satire is getting similar marks to “Heights” and “Crime 101” with a B on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 84% critics and 87% audience.

Casey Wasserman
Read Next
Casey Wasserman Will Sell His Agency After Epstein Fallout

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments