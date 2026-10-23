How the ‘You Can See Everything’ Nude Scene Happened

Lance Oppenheim explained how the shocking full frontal nudity scene in “You Can See Everything” even panned out.

In an interview with GQ, Oppenheim – who directed the buzzy Elizabeth Holmes documentary alongside Nathan Fielder – broke down the jarring moment toward the beginning of the film where Holmes’ partner Billy Evans is filmed showering and bearing everything for all to see. The director explained that it was actually Evans’ idea – and he seemed oddly excited about it.

“We were in the car ride on the way back from the gym and I said to Billy, ‘We will give you some time to shower,’” Oppenheim said. “And Billy responded, ‘Want to film me showering?’ I offered to film him in a way that could avoid seeing his genitals, but Billy said he didn’t care about being seen naked.”

He added: “There’s a camera in the bathroom, there’s a camera that was on Nathan, there’s a camera outside the bathroom, and there’s an interaction that we see after Billy leaves where he sort of looks at the camera and smiles. So I don’t know what that means, but I feel like there’s enough stuff in there that gives me the impression that maybe he was excited that people could see everything and that there was full access, I guess. But it really beats me, honestly.”

The acclaim and fervor around the documentary translated into a historic opening weekend at the box office. It had an estimated $15 million opening weekend from just 855 locations, taking the No. 2 spot on the weekend charts. That’s the highest opening weekend for any documentary since at least 2013, topping the $7.1 million of Amazon MGM’s MAGA doc “Melania,” which opened with more than double the screen count of “You Can See Everything” at 1,778 locations this past February.

“You Can See Everything” is in theaters now.