‘You Can See Everything’ Narrowly Leads ‘Clayface’ for First No. 1 at Box Office

It will come down to final Monday totals to determine who took No. 1 at the box office on Halloween weekend, but A24’s “You Can See Everything” is currently in line to lead the weekend charts for the first time in its run with $10.6 million in its third weekend, just beating the $10.4 million second weekend of Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Clayface.”
The buzzy documentary about Elizabeth Holmes was No. 2 on the charts in previous weekends behind “Clayface” and Paramount’s “Street Fighter.” But its critical acclaim and overwhelming word-of-mouth have pushed it to an estimated $63.9 million domestic total, currently sixth among all documentaries in U.S./Canada history.
While its 43% drop from its $19.5 million second weekend likely means it will not join Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” as the second non-music or nature doc to clear $100 million domestic, it is still a remarkable performance that has made “You Can See Everything” the second-highest grossing film this month, pushing overall grosses for October up 32% year-over-year to $570 million and above the $556 million of October 2023, the month that brought theaters “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
“Clayface,” meanwhile, stands at $44 million domestic and $83 million worldwide after 10 days against a reported $40 million budget. At this pace, the DC film will not pass the $241 million global total of “Wuthering Heights” to become the highest grossing film of Warner Bros.’ terrible 2026. But it should still be a modest theatrical success and provide some relief for the studio as it begins its Skydance ownership.
In third is Fathom/Laika’s “Wildwood,” which has earned $7.5 million in its second weekend to drop just 39% from its $12.3 million opening. With a $25.8 million 10-day total, the latest film from the Portland stop-motion studio is on pace to match or slightly exceed the $48 million domestic run of its 2016 predecessor “Kubo and the Two Strings.”
In fourth is Black Bear’s “Wicker,” which has made $4.2 million in its second weekend to bring its 10-day total to $13.3 million. After acquiring the fantasy romance for $2.5 million at Sundance last year, Black Bear is enjoying its first taste of theatrical success as a U.S. distributor since launching that arm of its company last year.
More to come…