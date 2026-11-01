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‘You Can See Everything’ Narrowly Leads ‘Clayface’ for First No. 1 at Box Office

The A24 doc has earned an estimated $10.6 million in its third weekend over the DC horror film’s $10.4 million

Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything" (Credit: A24)
Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything" (Credit: A24)
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It will come down to final Monday totals to determine who took No. 1 at the box office on Halloween weekend, but A24’s “You Can See Everything” is currently in line to lead the weekend charts for the first time in its run with $10.6 million in its third weekend, just beating the $10.4 million second weekend of Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Clayface.”

The buzzy documentary about Elizabeth Holmes was No. 2 on the charts in previous weekends behind “Clayface” and Paramount’s “Street Fighter.” But its critical acclaim and overwhelming word-of-mouth have pushed it to an estimated $63.9 million domestic total, currently sixth among all documentaries in U.S./Canada history.

While its 43% drop from its $19.5 million second weekend likely means it will not join Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” as the second non-music or nature doc to clear $100 million domestic, it is still a remarkable performance that has made “You Can See Everything” the second-highest grossing film this month, pushing overall grosses for October up 32% year-over-year to $570 million and above the $556 million of October 2023, the month that brought theaters “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

“Clayface,” meanwhile, stands at $44 million domestic and $83 million worldwide after 10 days against a reported $40 million budget. At this pace, the DC film will not pass the $241 million global total of “Wuthering Heights” to become the highest grossing film of Warner Bros.’ terrible 2026. But it should still be a modest theatrical success and provide some relief for the studio as it begins its Skydance ownership.

In third is Fathom/Laika’s “Wildwood,” which has earned $7.5 million in its second weekend to drop just 39% from its $12.3 million opening. With a $25.8 million 10-day total, the latest film from the Portland stop-motion studio is on pace to match or slightly exceed the $48 million domestic run of its 2016 predecessor “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

In fourth is Black Bear’s “Wicker,” which has made $4.2 million in its second weekend to bring its 10-day total to $13.3 million. After acquiring the fantasy romance for $2.5 million at Sundance last year, Black Bear is enjoying its first taste of theatrical success as a U.S. distributor since launching that arm of its company last year.

More to come…

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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