‘You Can See Everything’ Narrowly Leads ‘Clayface’ for First No. 1 at Box Office

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It will come down to final Monday totals to determine who took No. 1 at the box office on Halloween weekend, but A24’s “You Can See Everything” is currently in line to lead the weekend charts for the first time in its run with $10.6 million in its third weekend, just beating the $10.4 million second weekend of Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Clayface.”

The buzzy documentary about Elizabeth Holmes was No. 2 on the charts in previous weekends behind “Clayface” and Paramount’s “Street Fighter.” But its critical acclaim and overwhelming word-of-mouth have pushed it to an estimated $63.9 million domestic total, currently sixth among all documentaries in U.S./Canada history.