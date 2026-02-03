‘The Drama’ Trailer: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s Love Story Falters Over a Big, NSFW Secret

A24 is really keeping its cards close to its chest with “The Drama.” The upcoming film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a happily engaged couple whose relationship suddenly becomes at risk of going down in flames.

Why is that? The new trailer won’t say. We see the pair, Emma and Charlie, having some wine with another couple, played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, when one of them suggests that they go around the table and confess the worst thing they’ve ever done.

And when it’s Emma’s turn, the trailer does not reveal her confession, only showing the shocked and outraged reactions of everyone at the table. The confession sends Emma and Charlie’s relationship spiraling days before their wedding, with violence even breaking out between them.

“You have to stop thinking about it,” Zendaya’s Emma urges in the new footage.

Unfortunately for Emma, Charlie can’t get the confession out of his mind.

“True love is complicated,” Pattinson’s Charlie notes in a voiceover. “It’s about acceptance. Radical acceptance.”

But will Charlie heed his own advice??

This will be the first of three films that Pattinson and Zendaya are starring in together this year. The duo are part of Christopher Nolan’s ensemble cast for his adaptation of the Greek epic “The Odyssey,” which hits theaters in July. Then, in December, Zendaya will return to the world of Arrakis for “Dune: Part Three,” which sees Pattinson join for the final installment of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi trilogy in an undisclosed role.

Watch the trailer for “The Drama” in the clip above and catch it in theaters April 3.