‘Euphoria’ Sets April 12 Premiere With Season 3 Trailer

“Euphoria” is set to return for Season 3 this April on HBO, as seen in the new trailer out Wednesday. Say your prayers.

In the teaser, the kids of East Highland High are all grown up — and just as dysfunctional as before, with Zendaya’s Rue narrating front and center.

“A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil,” per the logline.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace will all be back as series regulars, alongside returning guest stars Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner and Marsha Gambles.

The new episode come more than four years after Season 2 concluded in February 2022. The series first premiered in June 2019, with a pair of specials in between.

Creator Sam Levinson once again serves as writer, director and executive producer. Fellow EPs include Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon.

“Euphoria” Season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.