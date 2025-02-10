‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Finally Starts Production, First Look Revealed

At long last, “Euphoria” is coming back, with A24 on Monday announcing the popular HBO series is “in production.” The studio included a shadowy picture of star Zendaya along with its X post teasing the show’s return, three years after its second season premiered.

The Monday news comes a few months after HBO and Max boss Casey Bloys dispelled rumors concerning a potential cancellation of “Euphoria,” saying “nothing has changed” with the network’s plans to move forward with Season 3 in 2025. Bloys had anticipated the series, which also stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer, would start production in “mid to late January.”

“Euphoria” has always come with delays, but the one between its second and third seasons has been especially convoluted. The teen drama created by Sam Levinson originally premiered on HBO in June of 2019 before concluding its first season that August. Though there were two holiday specials released in 2020 and 2021, Season 2 of the show didn’t officially premiere until roughly two and a half years after Season 1’s conclusion. This time around, Season 3 was impacted by delays caused by COVID-19 as well as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As TheWrap exclusively reported last year, HBO agreed to give Levinson more time to work on the latest season as he moved the show’s storyline away from high school and into early adulthood. An individual close to the production told TheWrap that Levinson’s writing schedule was delayed during the strikes, and that the network “wanted to give him more time to break the story, because there’s a lot more back and forth now that the show is changing in this way.”

With many of the cast members rising to “movie star”-status since the show’s debut, Bloys in November noted that filming for the upcoming installment required “a lot of creative scheduling.” Still, he shook off any difficulties, saying, “We’ve had situations like this before where a lot of the cast has other projects.”

The third season, like the first two seasons, will be eight episodes long.

Kayla Cobb and Loree Seitz contributed to this report.