‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Shows Off Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and More in First Look | Photos

HBO dropped new photos for “Euphoria” Season 3 on Friday.

The third season will premiere in April of 2026, more than four years after HBO last released new episodes. This upcoming installment will pick up five years after the events of Season 2.

“We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off,” series creator Sam Levinson said in a London event.

That’s where we can expect Zendaya’s character. As for Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi), they’re now engaged and living in the suburbs, swearing to anyone who will listen that their wedding will be an “unforgettable night.” Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school this season, Maddy (Alexa Demie) is trying to make it in Hollywood as a talent agent, and Lexi (Maude Apatow) is a showrunner’s assistant to guest star Sharon Stone.

Check out the photos below:

Zendaya for “Euphoria” Season 3 (Eddy Chen/HBO)

Alexa Demie as Maddy in “Euphoria” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Marcel Rev/HBO)

Hunter Schafer as Jules in “Euphoria” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Jacob Elordi as Nate in “Euphoria” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Partick Wymore/HBO)

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in “Euphoria” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

Zendaya as Rue in “Euphoria” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO)

Maude Apatow as Lexi in “Euphoria” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Season 3 will star Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Alanna Ubach and Dominic Fike, among others.

However, Barbie Ferreira will not be returning after exiting as Kat Hernandez after Season 2 nor will Storm Reid who played Rue’s sister, Gia. Fezco will also not be part of this new season as Angus Cloud tragically died on an overdose at the age of 25 in 2023.

As for this season’s new cast members, those include Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Trisha Paytas, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten and Asante Blackk.