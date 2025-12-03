‘Euphoria’ Season 3 to Premiere in April on HBO

“Euphoria” Season 3 will hit HBO in April.

The Sam Levinson-created series is gearing up to debut its third season, which will debut April, HBO announced Wednesday, though an exact premiere date has not been yet been revealed.

HBO shared the news in a Wednesday Instagram post featuring series star Zendaya lounging in the passenger seat of a pickup truck. “Let’s ride. April 2026. #Euphoria,” the caption read.

At a London HBO Max content presentation, Levinson revealed that Season 3 would pick up five years after the events of Season 2, noting that “if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time.” “We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off,” he said, per Variety.

Season 3 will also see Cassie and Nate engaged and living in the suburbs — promising their wedding will be “unforgettable night” — while Jules is in art school and Maddy is in Hollywood working at a talent agent. Lexi will be a showrunner’s assistant to guest star Sharon Stone.

The news comes just weeks after “Euphoria” wrapped production on its third season, which had been shooting since February. The Season 3 debut this spring will mark four years since Season 2 aired in early 2022, with its Season 2 finale airing in late February 2022. Though “Euphoria” was renewed for a third season in February 2022, production was delayed amid to the subsequent writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Beyond Zendaya, Season 3 will welcome back Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Alanna Ubach and Dominic Fike, among others.

Among those not returning are Barbie Ferreira, who exited as Kat Hernandez after Season 2, Storm Reid, who played Rue’s sister, Gia, and Angus Cloud, who tragically died at age in July 2023.

The HBO drama series has added a slew of new cast members, including Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair

Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Trisha Paytas, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten and Asante Blackk.