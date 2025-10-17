‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Sets New and Returning Cast, Including Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Deadwyler

Ahead of its Spring 2026 premiere on HBO, the “Euphoria” Season 3 cast has been set.

HBO announced on Friday that returning cast members include Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner. That’s in addition to previously announced returning cast members Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and

Colman Domingo.

Additional new “Euphoria” Season 3 cast members include Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair

Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas.

That is also in addition to the previously announced new cast members, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, and Asante Blackk.

Talk about an ensemble.

“Euphoria” has always come with delays, but the one between its second and third seasons has been especially convoluted. The teen drama created by Sam Levinson originally premiered on HBO in June of 2019 before concluding its first season that August. Though there were two holiday specials released in 2020 and 2021, Season 2 of the show didn’t officially premiere until roughly two and a half years after Season 1’s conclusion. This time around, Season 3 was impacted by delays caused by COVID-19 as well as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Euphoria” Season 3 is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson.