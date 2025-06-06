Sydney Sweeney Says ‘Euphoria’ Character Cassie Is ‘Even Worse’ in Season 3 | Video

Sydney Sweeney gave an update on her “Euphoria” character Cassie for Season 3 of the hit HBO show, saying she’s even more deranged than before.

“Cassie’s crazy,” she told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night’s episode. “It’s the favorite version of her … She’s even worse, she’s even worse.”

After three years, A24 officially announced back in February that the dark, chilling and widely-praised high school drama officially started production on its third season. The last fans saw of Cassie was that she had started a sexual relationship with her best friend Maddy’s (Alexis Demie) abusive ex-boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). But what’s in store for her in Season 3 might have been slightly spoiled for fans.

In April, leaked photos of the production showed Cassie walking down an aisle wearing a wedding dress and a veil. Now, the images could just be a dream sequence, but Fallon had to ask the star if she could provide any details.

“I can’t confirm or deny,” Sweeney said. “That could be AI!”

“No, it can’t,” Fallon shot back with laughter. “Nice try!”

In the midst of “Euphoria” fans playing the waiting game, Sweeney has been booked and busy on other projects, including her new mother-daughter murder thriller “Echo Valley” with Julianne Moore.

When asked how it was working with the iconic actress, Sweeney said her co-star is the “most incredible human being.”

“She’s so kind and fun, and just amazing to work with,” she added.

As for when the pair had to film their tense argument scenes, Sweeney said she “felt bad” because her character becomes quite terrifying.

“I felt so bad … I did,” Sweeney said. “Because I am, I am vicious.”

She added that she never lets her performance spill over after the cameras stop rolling, mentioning that she immediately snaps out of it once directors yell cut.

“I jump in and out, it’s kind of psychotic,” she said. “Then they say ‘action’ and then I’m screaming and crying. And then they call cut and I go, ‘What’s wrong?’”

For now, there are no confirmed details about “Euphoria’s” premiere. “Echo Valley” will hit theaters for a limited release on Friday, June 6. It will make its global debut on Apple TV+ the following week on Friday, June 13.

You can watch the full “The Tonight Show” segment in the video above.



