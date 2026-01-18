‘Zootopia 2’ Is Now Hollywood’s Highest Grossing Animated Film Ever With $1.7 Billion

After eight weekends, Disney’s “Zootopia 2” has set a new record for the highest grossing animated film from a Hollywood studio with $1.7 billion grossed at the global office, passing Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” to take second place on the all-time animation charts before inflation behind the Chinese hit “Ne Zha 2.”

In an intra-studio upset, “Zootopia 2” will also finish as Hollywood’s highest grossing film of 2025, beating fellow Disney release “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which might slip below the leggy animated film on the charts next weekend. On MLK weekend, “Fire and Ash” is projected to earn a 4-day fifth weekend total of around $17 million, while “Zootopia 2” has made $12 million in its eighth weekend.

On the domestic side, “Zootopia 2” has passed $400 million and should hit $423 million with more strong holds over the next 2-3 weeks. In doing so, it will pass “A Minecraft Movie” and the “Lilo & Stitch” remake to take the top domestic spot among 2025 releases.

Before inflation adjustment, Disney has released the top three highest grossing Hollywood animated films of all time, and top four if you count the CGI remake of “The Lion King” ($1.66 billion) as an animated film. Among that bunch is “Frozen II,” which made $1.45 billion, while the highest grossing non-Disney Hollywood animated film is Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with $1.36 billion.

What is interesting about this sequel’s run is that domestically, “Zootopia 2” is still set to make about $200 million less than “Inside Out 2,” which made just under $653 million in summer 2024. But that was made up for by the Disney sequel’s historic run in China, where it is on the threshold of passing “Avengers: Endgame” as the country’s highest grossing American film with $619 million.

But that popularity has also expanded to other major Asian markets, particularly Japan, where the movie stands among the top 5 highest grossing 2025 releases for the year alongside the likes of “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” and “Kokuho” as it is on pace to gross $100 million there with $83 million and counting. By comparison, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” has grossed just $13 million and counting in Japan, less than half of the $32.9 million of its 2022 predecessor, “The Way of Water.”

With this run, “Zootopia 2” now stands among the top 10 highest grossing films of all time before inflation adjustment, sitting in the No. 9 slot behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with $1.92 billion.

“This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible. We’re incredibly proud of our filmmakers Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino and the entire team at Walt Disney Animation Studios for creating a film that connects so deeply with audiences everywhere. ‘Zootopia 2’ is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life,” said Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment.