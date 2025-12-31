‘Zootopia 2’ Outpaces ‘Frozen 2’ as Disney’s Highest-Grossing Animated Film in History With $1.46 Billion

“Zootopia 2” has set a new box office record for Disney.

The animal-centric sequel movie has scored $1.46 billion at the global box office since its late November release, becoming Disney’s highest-grossing animated film in history. “Zootopia 2” beats the record previously held by “Frozen 2,” which tallied up $1.45 billion at the global box office in 2019.

“Zootopia 2” crossed the $1 billion mark in early December, just 17 days following its initial release, which saw the film rack up $986.1 million globally ($232.7 million domestic and $753.4 million international) by Dec. 12. With the milestone, “Zootopia 2” became the second Motion Picture Association (MPA) $1 billion title of 2025 after Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch,” and notably reached the milestone quicker than any other animated MPA releases and all PG-rated films.

“Everyone at Disney Animation put their heart, soul and passion into this film to tell a story full of joy, imagination and incredible thoughtfulness,” Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jared Bush said of “Zootopia 2” hitting the $1 billion mark. “This milestone means the world to us, because more than anything, it means audiences are coming to theaters for a shared experience of watching this movie on the big screen, everyone together, from all walks of life around the world — and that is a ‘Zootopia’ dream come true.”

Following its release on Nov. 26 over Thanksgiving weekend, “Zootopia 2” scored an impressive 5-day global opening weekend of $556 million, breaking the record for the largest extended opening weekend ever for an animated film that was previously set by “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with $378 million.

In the U.S. and Canada, “Zootopia 2″ earned $156 million over its five-day launch, taking second place on the all-time Thanksgiving weekend charts to the $225 million debut of last year’s “Moana 2,” while, in China, “Zootopia 2” outpaced “Avengers: Endgame” for the highest single day total ever for a Hollywood film for any film with $104 million on that Saturday.

By its fifth weekend, just after Christmas, “Zootopia 2” tallied up $20 million in the U.S., bringing its domestic total to $321 million, while its boom in Asia brought the movie to $1.1 billion overseas and $1.42 billion worldwide for the Christmas weekend, which ticked up even more in the following week.