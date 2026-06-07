Ariana Grande Fans Divided Amid Growing Concerns Over Singer’s Appearance: ‘This Is Not OK’

Ariana Grande opened up her Eternal Sunshine tour in Oakland, California, last night. The 41-date run is in support of her upcoming album “Petal,” which will be released on July 31. While plenty of fans were thrilled to have the opportunity to see Grande perform live for the first time in seven years, others were concerned about her appearance.

Grande is no stranger to excessive commentary about her body. The music video for her single “hate that i made you love me” prompted worries among some viewers that Grande looked “gaunt.”

i don’t like speaking on her body i never did but it genuinely gets to a point i’m not even joking this isn’t okay pic.twitter.com/NdEl05IUon — skyler ꕤ (@becarefuIs) June 7, 2026

Similar comments flooded social media after video of Grande’s Oakland performance began to be shared online. “[I] don’t like speaking on her body i never did but it genuinely gets to a point i’m not even joking this isn’t okay,” wrote one fan on X.

people saying it’s edited lol how can you genuinely look at this and think she is ok https://t.co/9AbyTW45A2 pic.twitter.com/RKKZ7vUgYF — zeena (@zeena3xb) June 7, 2026

Another added, “[P]eople saying it’s edited lol how can you genuinely look at this and think she is ok.”

Olha eu posso ate nao ser medico mas eu tenho certeza que se a ariana grande n tivesse bem com corpo dela, ela n conseguiria fazer um show de quase 3 horas cantando ao vivo e com uma bota do tamanho dela performando e dançando sem transparecer 0 cansaço pic.twitter.com/GjmW2qMyMw — juni ꕤ (@zjunipersz) June 7, 2026

Some defended Grande. As one person pointed out, the three-hour set would be exhausting if the singer was struggling with her health. A translation of their message on X reads, “Look, I might not even be a doctor, but I’m damn sure that if Ariana Grande wasn’t at peace with her body, she wouldn’t be able to pull off a nearly 3-hour show singing live and performing and dancing in a boot her size without showing even a hint of exhaustion.”

Leave Ariana alone.



She just gave one of the best vocal performances of her career and some of y’all are more concerned with making comments about her body than appreciating the talent in front of you. It’s weird. — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) June 7, 2026

“Leave Ariana alone,” a fourth person wrote. “She just gave one of the best vocal performances of her career and some of y’all are more concerned with making comments about her body than appreciating the talent in front of you. It’s weird.”

In November Grande shared a “loving reminder” to fans amid similar body scrutiny while she was on the press tour for “Wicked: For Good.” Grande reshared a 2024 video in which she spoke about the impact such comments have had on her.

“So I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me,” she said in the video. “And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons … It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise.”

Grande also said, “It’s like that is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale it’s happening on. And I think in today’s society there’s a comfortability … that we shouldn’t have at all. Commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves, you know, from what you’re wearing to your body, to your face, to your everything. There’s a comfortability that people have commenting on that I think is really dangerous, and I think it’s dangerous for all parties involved.”