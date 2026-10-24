Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Take Legal Action Against My Chemical Romance Over Uniforms Worn at Concert

Pro Silver Star Ltd., the owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brand, took legal action against My Chemical Romance after the band featured gun-wielding backup dancers dressed in DCC-style uniforms during a Hollywood Bowl concert.

In new legal documents, obtained and viewed by TheWrap, the company requested a temporary restraining order and a temporary injunction against My Chemical Romance, accusing the rock band of degrading the DCC brand with the lookalike concert costumes.

“On Oct. 21, 2026, Defendants staged ‘The Black Parade,’ a theatrical concert production set in a fictional dictatorship and featuring pyrotechnics and armed conflict,” the filing stated. “As part of that production, female performers took to the stage in the DCC Uniform—and then armed themselves with rifles in a staged firefight, only to be depicted being shot.”

The document continued: “Audience members and online commentators understandably believed that the performers were the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and said so in social media posts that continue to circulate.”

Per the Pro Silver Star’s legal team, the DCC owners reached out to My Chemical Romance and requested that they cease using the uniforms in their performances.

“Silver Star is not litigious, and it takes no issue with MCR’s music, its artistic ambitions, or any message Defendants seek to convey,” the filing said. “Silver Star does not ask Defendants to change their setlist, narrative, politics, choreography, or even their decision to put gun-toting performers on stage. Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it. The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.”

i was going way too crazy for those cheerleaders bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/hEnOMlLyW1 — sopita (@scoupsinc) October 22, 2026

However, Pro Silver Star claimed that My Chemical Romance – which is made up of band members Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero – refused “to stop the infringing use of the DCC Uniform.”

“Their refusal threatens ongoing and irreparable harm to the reputation and goodwill Silver Star has cultivated in the DCC brand,” the filing defended. “Silver Star thus is left with no choice but to bring this action to protect itself.”

Per the document, Pro Silver Star is also seeking monetary damages, but an amount was not specified.

“For over half a century, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniform (the ‘DCC Uniform’) has been an instantly recognizable symbol of one of the most famous brands in American entertainment,” the document also noted. “That recognition is no accident. Silver Star built it through decades of investment and has protected it just as long by regularly monitoring and policing unauthorized uses of the DCC Uniform.”

The company argued that the uniform “is protectable trade dress that no one may use without DCC’s permission.”

A representative for My Chemical Romance did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.