Diablo Cody Shares Update on ‘Jennifer’s Body 2,’ Teases a ‘Sympathetic’ Take on Megan Fox’s Man-Eating Role

Diablo Cody shared an update for the sequel to her 2009 horror comedy “Jennifer’s Body,” confirming in a recent interview that the follow-up film would be happening “imminently.”

“Jennifer is a sympathetic character for me, before and after the transformation,” Cody said on the “Petticoat Revolution” podcast while discussing the high school cheerleader-turned-possessed succubus. “She’s very isolated. She’s very lonely. She’s very insecure. Everybody remembers Jennifer when she’s like, ‘I am a god’ or like, when she’s at her most radiant and at her most powerful. … but people forget about these moments in the movie where she’s like a shell of herself. Like, she’s just like exsanguinated almost.”

Cody then took a moment to praise Fox’s take on the film’s titular monster, stating she “played both of those sides of Jennifer so well.”

At this moment, Cody teased what’s to come for the “Jennifer’s Body” sequel, assuring the “Petticoat Revolution” podcast hosts that Fox’s character would get a more “sympathetic” tale.

“I can’t talk about it too much, but you know, we’re doing a sequel to this movie like, imminently,” she said. “And I felt like, in the new movie, I was able to explore even more about why Jennifer is sympathetic and what she’s been through.”

She added: “And there is, absolutely to me like, a loneliness and a poignancy to that character that people don’t always recognize.”

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Cody’s update comes over a year after Amanda Seyfried hinted that a “Jennifer’s Body” sequel was in the works.

“I think we’re making another,” Seyfried told a fan at a Toronto screening of her thriller “Seven Veils” in March 2025. “I did not confirm it! I said, ‘I think’ … We’re working on it!”

The actress then winked after her response, delighting both the fan and others online.

Seyfried starred in the 2009 horror-comedy as Anita “Needy” Lesnicki, the nerdy friend of Jennifer (Fox), who becomes possessed by a demon and starts chowing down on her male admirers at their high school. Written by Cody, the movie was directed by Karyn Kusama and has become a cult classic in the years since its release. Though, when the movie first came out, it was mostly panned by critics.

Cody told TheWrap in February 2024 just how much the cult following for “Jennifer’s Body” has meant to her.

“I mean, the movie is everything to me. And it was to me at the time as well, but it just was not understood and it was not embraced,” she said. “It was really heartbreaking when that movie came out, and it was just — honestly, it wasn’t just unsuccessful, it was trashed.”

She added: “And so that was really painful, because it felt like it was about more than the movie. It felt like people wanted to tear down Megan Fox, because she was so outspoken at that time. And I feel like people wanted to tear me down for the same reason, and it was just painful.”



