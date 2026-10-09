Ella Langley Cancels Concert Hours Before Start Due to ‘Serious Security Threat’

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Ella Langley canceled her Friday night concert just hours before it was set to begin due to “a serious security threat,” noting that she didn’t make the decision “lightly.”

“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show,” the country singer wrote on Instagram Friday afternoon. “This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue and my security team.”

She added: “I know how much time, travel, money and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am. This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

While Langley did not elaborate on the specifics of the security threat, she did share that “additional information and details regarding ticket refunds will be shared as soon as possible.”

Langley, who is best known for the chart-topping hits “Choosin’ Texas,” “Look Like You Love Me” and “Be Her,” was set to play to a sold-out crowd at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. as part of her “Dandelion” Tour.

The BOK Center issued its own statement on the canceled concert, writing, “The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we have determined that the show cannot proceed. We understand the disappointment this news brings and apologize to fans who planned to attend. The safety of fans is our foremost concern and will always come first.”

Langley, whose star is on the rise thanks to “Choosin’ Texas” breaking a number of records, including becoming the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, will appear next at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas this Saturday.