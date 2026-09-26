How to Watch or Listen to Farm Aid 2026

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T’is mostly the season for film festivals, but music festivals aren’t done for the year just yet. This weekend, it’s time for Farm Aid 2026.

The annual music and agricultural festival brings together fans from all over, and this year will feature performances by Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Turnpike Troubadours and Lukas Nelson, amongst several others.

Here’s all the information you need:

When is Farm Aid 2026?

Farm Aid 2026 took place this year on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Where’s the show at?

This year, Farm Aid takes place at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

Can I watch it?

You sure can, and in multiple places. You can watch the show over on CNN, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. CNN anchors John Berman and Laura Coates will co-host the coverage and CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir will provide live on-the-ground reporting throughout the show. CNN will also stream the event live on CNN.com and via CNN’s apps on connected TVs and mobile devices, without requiring a cable login.

If you don’t have access to CNN, you can also watch the show live on the official Farm Aid site, or via their YouTube channel. The livestream begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

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Can I just listen to it?

Sure! If you just want to experience the music itself, SiriusXM is the exclusive audio-only broadcaster of Farm Aid 2026. Subscribers will be able to tune in starting at 12 p.m. ET on Sept. 26 to listen to the full festival on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse (channel 61) and Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) in cars and on the SiriusXM app.

What exactly is Farm Aid?

Per the official site: “The Farm Aid festival is our primary source of funding to support our year-round work with and for family farmers. Attendees will experience farmers’ contributions firsthand with our HOMEGROWN Concessions®, offering a delicious and fresh menu with ingredients that are grown or raised by farmers who use ecological practices and are paid a fair price. Farm Aid’s HOMEGROWN Village features hands-on activities engaging festivalgoers with exhibits about soil, water, energy, food and farming.”

Who’s playing this year?

This year’s festival features performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and more. You can see the full lineup, here.