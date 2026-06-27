Jeff Bridges Introduces Theo Von to Making AI Music With Suno: ‘It’s Very Frightening’

When Jeff Bridges introduced Theo Von to Suno, a generative AI platform used to create full songs from prompts, on the latter’s “This Past Weekend” podcast, he offered a caution regarding the technology: “It’s very frightening.”

But that didn’t stop Bridges from showing exactly how a song can be hatched in its entirety, including vocals and instruments.

“AI is, it’s frightening, man,” Bridges told Von. “It’s very frightening, but it’s an amalgamation of all our wisdom, our soul, our things, and I might fire something else up in a second … to display what we did.”

Actor Jeff Bridges shows Theo Von how he uses @Suno to make music.



"All the guys in Nashville are using it now. Instead of going into the studio and paying, you know, $10,000, they can do this for nothing, man." pic.twitter.com/ngQTfyKAj8 — CHRIS FIRST (@chrisfirst) June 26, 2026

He then asked if Von had used the platform before. After he answered no, Bridges continued, “As there’s a drug element to all of this, you can put your demos in and with your melody and your singing. And then it’ll orchestrate it and put on a vocal.”

The actor then played a song he’d put together using Suno. “All the guys in Nashville are using it now instead of going into the studio and paying, you know, $10,000, they can do this for nothing, man,” he added.

“But do you think that holds as much value, though? Or does it even matter?” Von asked.

“That’s the thing, it’s changing,” Bridges replied. “Everything, it’s just changing, man.”

Warner Music Group and Suno signed a licensing agreement in 2025 after the former filed a $500 million copyright lawsuit. The deal allowed for the combination of Suno’s capabilities with WMG’s artists and related development tools.