John Anderson, Country Hall of Fame Singer, Dies at 71

John Anderson, a Country Hall of Fame inductee known for the hits “Seminole Wind,” “Straight Tequila Night,” “Black Sheep” and “Swingin,’” died on Wednesday. He was 71.

Anderson’s family confirmed his passing on Instagram Wednesday evening, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and best friend.” A cause of death was not immediately shared.

“To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives,” the statement continued. “To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken.”

Read the family’s full statement below.

Anderson’s almost five-decade career boasted 20 Top Ten Country hits, with five of those anthems reaching the very top of the charts.

As we mentioned, “Seminole Wind,” “Straight Tequila Night,” “Black Sheep” and “Swingin’” were Anderson’s most prominent hits. However, the country legend also found success with his songs “Wild and Blue” and “Money in the Bank.”

Anderson released 22 studio albums throughout his career, with his most recent LP, “Years,” having been released in 2020.

Anderson was tapped as a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee in 2024 – 10 years after he joined the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Prior to all of this, he was honored with the Academy of Country Music Career Achievement Award in 1993.

In a statement to media, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, remembered Anderson as a “one-of-a-kind song stylist who proved that fresh innovations were best born from time-honored traditions.”

“Whether he borrowed inspiration from Lefty Frizzell’s vocal bends or the Florida swamp land, he brought dynamic distinction and creative soul to a world that needed to hear his voice,” he added. “ In 1981, John famously gave life to Billy Joe Shaver’s lyric, ‘I’m just an old chunk of coal, but I’ll be a diamond someday.’ He was already a diamond then, and a diamond he always will be.”

Anderson was a native of Apopka, Fla., having been born there on Dec. 13, 1954. He later moved to Nashville, Tenn., where he took a job shingling the roof of the Grand Ole Opry House before its 1974 opening. He played clubs in the evenings, eventually finding success when he signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1977.

Anderson is survived by wife Jamie, daughters Alexa Kate and Brionna Cheri and grandchildren.