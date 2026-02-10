Kid Rocks Flips Off ‘Haters’ and ‘Fake News Media’ Over Halftime Show Lip-Sync Claims

Kid Rock clapped back at “haters” and “fake news media” in a video where he addressed the accusations that he was lip-syncing during part of his Turning Point USA halftime show.

“We’re here to address the fake news media, and all the trolls that are piling on, trying to say I was lip-syncing on the Turning Point USA halftime ‘Bawitdaba,’” Kid Rock said Tuesday, accompanied by his DJ Freddie “Paradime” Beauregard.

“They sent me a first cut, and my comment was, ‘The sync was off,’” Kid Rock explained, noting that production is partly responsible for the flub. “It was very difficult for them because somebody wasn’t super familiar with the song.”

My halftime performance was pre recorded but performed live. No lipsycing like the haters and fake news are trying to report. When they synced the cameras to my performance on Bawitdaba, it did not line up as I explain in this video. pic.twitter.com/k1x1RfI9RY — KidRock (@KidRock) February 10, 2026

He continued: “Now it’s extremely difficult for them to line up the sync. It could have been done if we had more time. I’m confident they could have got it right. I only got to see one edit. I didn’t think it was the end of the world.”

Nevertheless, Kid Rock said he has nothing but good comments to make about the show’s production despite the mishap.

“Top notch, first class all the way. Nobody’s perfect, [or] gets it right every time,” he shared. But for the “haters and the trolls,” Kid Rock flipped them the bird.

“That’s exactly what happened.

The artist headlined the alternative show at the same time Bad Bunny took the stage at Super Bowl LX. Kid Rock’s supposed botched audio was so bad that even Jimmy Kimmel took a comedic swing at the situation.

“Unfortunately, [Donald Trump] and [Lindsey Graham] missed out on a Kid Rock lip-sync battle with himself,” Kimmel said Monday during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “I guess they had some trouble with the pre-taped audio track because Kid’s lips were not exactly in step with Kid’s music.”