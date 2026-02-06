Shinedown dropped out of Kid Rock’s MAGA-branded Rock the Country music festival on Friday, becoming the fourth act to do so.

The rock band shared the news of their decision on social media, saying they are “everyone’s band” and they’ve been hearing the critical feedback from their “one boss”: the fans.

“Shinedown is everyone’s band. We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song,” the group said in a joint statement. “We have one boss, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide.

“With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country Festival.”

Read the full statement below:

Shinedown’s statement continued: “We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division. And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us. We love and appreciate you always.”

Their decision to depart the traveling two-day festival follows the exits of three other artists: Ludcaris, Morgan Wade and Carter Faith.

Back in January, representation for Ludacris shared that the rapper would be dropping out of the event, a decision that came just days after he was slated to be part of the festival.

“Lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” his team told Rolling Stone at the time, stating that there was a “mix-up” and that the musician was never meant to be added to the lineup.

So far, remaining acts include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Creed, Brooks & Dunn and Riley Green.

Before the Rock the Country festival is due to kick off in May, Kid Rock will next be seen on Sunday as country-programming to Super Bowl LX’s halftime show with Bad Bunny. Headlining Turning Point USA’s so-called “All American Halftime Show,” Kid Rock will be joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.