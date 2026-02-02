Kid Rock to Headline Turning Point USA’s ‘All American’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kid Rock will headline Turning Point USA’s “All American” Halftime Show on Super Bowl Sunday.

The “All-American Halftime Show” is running opposite the official Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny and is being sold as a more MAGA-friendly option for the midway point of the game. Kid Rock – who has been a longtime supporter of President Trump – will lead the alternate coverage.

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath,” the singer said in a statement. “Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible – or is it?”

The separate halftime show came about following backlash toward Bad Bunny being announced as the game’s performer. TPUSA – the conservative organization co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk – announced last year they would be planning a show to run for right-wing viewers. Kid Rock will be joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. It will be available to watch on TPUSA’s social accounts, Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice, TBN, CHARGE!, The National News Desk, NTD.com and OAN News.

Bad Bunny is heading in to his halftime show after quite a Grammys run. He made history becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year. While accepting his award for Best Música Urbana Album, Bad Bunny used his speech to call out ICE and reiterate the importance of leading with love instead of hate.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say: ICE OUT,” the Puerto Rican rapper said. “We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

He added: “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it — with love. Don’t forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God!”